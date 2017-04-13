RESAAS Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - RESAAS Services Inc. ( CSE : RSS) ( OTCQX : RSASF), a cloud-based social business platform for licensed real estate professionals, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Rossiter, the current President of RESAAS, as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Rossiter replaces Cory Brandolini, one of the founders of RESAAS, who will remain as the Chairman and a director of the company.

Mr. Rossiter has served as the President of RESAAS since March 2013, and during that time has been responsible for overseeing the company's sales, operations, technology and client services departments. He has also spearheaded RESAAS's growth from a free-to-use business social network into a revenue-generating technology company that offers tailored solutions to different sectors of the real estate industry.

Prior to becoming involved with RESAAS, Mr. Rossiter was the Managing Director of Lightmaker, an award-winning global digital agency, where he successfully ran the company's Vancouver office following a four-year stint at its UK headquarters. While at Lightmaker, Mr. Rossiter became known for bringing Flash mobile solutions to mass markets for the likes of Adobe, Nokia and Samsung; had the opportunity to consult on-site with those corporations and more across North America, Europe and Asia; and led teams in the scoping, design and successful implementation of digital solutions for multiple verticals.

Mr. Rossiter has a vast array of experience in the management and delivery of digital solutions across the web, desktop and mobile fields, and has been recognized as a subject matter expert in accessible design, particularly in relation to introducing advanced capabilities to Rich Internet Applications. Outside of RESAAS, he serves as a director of the Vancouver-based Asian Real Estate Association of America and is a member of the National Association of REALTORS®, the trade association representing the real estate industry in the United States.

"Tom has been my most valued partner from day one at RESAAS -- he is a visionary and passionate leader who has contributed a great deal to RESAAS's growth and success over the years. I couldn't be more proud and excited for him to assume the CEO role and lead the company into its next phase of development, growth and expansion," commented Cory Brandolini, the Chairman and outgoing Chief Executive Officer of RESAAS.

Despite stepping down from his position as Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Brandolini will continue to be actively involved day-to-day with RESAAS in his capacity as Chairman. The move will provide Mr. Brandolini, a former investment banker with 20+ years of experience at various securities firms, with the flexibility to focus on pursuing further corporate finance opportunities for the company while expanding relationships with members of the greater investment community and media throughout North America and abroad. This evolutionary change at the management level will benefit the company in both the short and long term by allowing Mr. Brandolini to devote more time to increasing RESAAS's profile and leveraging his extensive knowledge and contacts in the equity markets.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

