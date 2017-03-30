Research Frontiers Licensees and Partners to Feature Aerospace Products Using SPD-Smart Technology at Upcoming 2017 Hamburg AIX Show

Vision Systems to premier new generation of SPD-Smart electronically dimmable window (EDW), and Fokker Services / GKN Aerospace to demonstrate largest aerospace passenger window EDW ever offered

WOODBURY, NY--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - From April 4-6, commercial aviation's aircraft interiors industry will gather at its leading global event -- the AIX show in Hamburg, Germany -- attracting over 14,000 senior aircraft interiors professionals, airlines and international press. This year, Research Frontiers ( NASDAQ : REFR) SPD aerospace licensees and their strategic partners will showcase new SPD EDW products as they meet with commercial aviation OEMs and airline customers.

SPD-Smart EDWs deliver unprecedented airline passenger benefits. By enabling users to precisely control the amount of daylight and glare coming through windows, passengers can instantly tune the tint to a comfortable level while continuing to enjoy views, rather than blocking their view with a shade. The system delivers many other practical benefits including a cooler cabin due to remarkable thermal insulation properties, and a quieter cabin due to acoustic insulation properties.

Vision Systems

At AIX, Vision Systems (Booth 2D28) will unveil a new generation of SPD-Smart EDW, branded Nuance V2. This new solution provides unprecedented optical quality, UV and IR barriers, integrated electronics and a touch panel. It has been designed for both OEM new production and aftermarket installations. Vision Systems will also introduce its latest Acti-Vision Window -- a smart interactive window combining an EDW with a transparent information display. As Vision Systems noted in their press release, "Other dimmable solutions will be exhibited at AIX 2017: for the cabin window, Nuance Bi-Zone, Nuance Ultra-Dark, and Noctis for blackout and privacy; and for the cockpit, Nuance Smart-Shell the add-on solution covering the entire side windows, and Nuance Energia the dimmable self-powered sun visor."

Fokker Services / GKN Aerospace

At AIX, Fokker Services (Booth 1UA30), a division of GKN Aerospace, will showcase, for the first time at an aviation interiors event, Element EDW -- its brand of SPD-Smart electronically dimmable window. Element EDW is a new electronically dimmable window system for commercial airliners. One model of Fokker's Element EDW is the largest SPD-Smart EDW aircraft passenger window ever offered. Developed in collaboration with Research Frontiers licensee InspecTech Aero Service, Fokker's Element EDWs control and manage both beneficial and undesirable outside elements coming into aircraft cabins through passenger windows. Fokker will demonstrate an Element EDW product designed for retrofit installation on airlines' single-aisle and dual-aisle aircraft that are in-service. Fokker will also feature a Boeing 737 mockup that includes the SkyView Panoramic Window equipped with Element EDW. This 1.5m x 0.5m (59in x 19in) passenger window offers incomparable views while bathing the cabin interior with healthy natural daylight.

InspecTech Aero Services

InspecTech Aero Service, a licensee of Research Frontiers, is an established Tier 1 supplier of its iShade brand of SPD-Smart EDWs to multiple aviation industry sectors. In business aviation, InspecTech's SPD-Smart iShades are standard equipment on all models of Textron-Beechcraft King Air new production, Qantas A380 new production, and in the aftermarket iShades have been installed on over 30 different models of aircraft. InspecTech and Fokker/GKN formed a strategic alliance in order to effectively leverage respective strengths to supply and serve the commercial OEM new production market, and in the aftermarket to serve fleets of airlines' aircraft.

Passenger Experience Week -- April 3-6 in Hamburg, Germany

Commercial aviation is focused on the goal of improving the airline passenger experience, and this need has opened new horizons in cabin innovations. SPD-Smart EDW systems offer the aerospace industry a potent and unique solution to improving how passengers feel while in flight, by managing the ideal level of daylight in the cabin.

The comfort and benefits an SPD-Smart EDW system delivers extends to all passengers. Cabin-wide control, operated either automatically with photosensors, or manually by the crew, can result in the optimum level of daylight present throughout the cabin at all times. Benefits for all passengers include greater daylighting, enhanced views, and a more open feeling resulting in greater perceived space. The management and "harvesting" of healthy daylighting instantly transforms the cabin, and synergistically complements other cabin systems including interior mood lighting systems and entertainment systems, for an unequalled passenger experience.

Aircraft windows are a primary path of other environmental elements entering an aircraft cabin through the window opening -- heat and noise. These unwanted elements -- cabin heat while the aircraft is at the gate or on the taxiway, and cabin noise during the entire flight -- are well known to cause passengers discomfort, fatigue, jet lag and other physical and psychological ailments. SPD-Smart EDW systems provide remarkable thermal and acoustic insulation, further improving the passenger experience for all. Coupled with the superior daylight management benefits, as an integrated system it is the complete solution for managing the environmental challenges outside conditions inflict on the cabin interior.

About Research Frontiers Inc.

Research Frontiers is the developer of SPD-Smart light-control technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has an infrastructure of over 40 licensed companies that collectively are capable of serving the growing global demand for smart glass products in automobiles, homes, buildings, museums, aircraft and boats. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

