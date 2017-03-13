Research Frontiers Reports Full Year 2016 Financial Results

Management to Host Conference Call at 4:30 p.m.

WOODBURY, NY--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Research Frontiers Inc. ( NASDAQ : REFR) announced its financial results for its full year ended December 31, 2016. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as Panasonic Corporation's recent adoption of SPD-SmartGlass technology in its latest display product.

Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO, Seth Van Voorhees, CFO

March 13, 2017, 4:30PM ET Dial-in Information: 1-412-717-9591

1-412-717-9591 Replay: Available on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 for 90 days at www.SmartGlass-IR.com

Key 2016 Comments:

The majority of the Company's fee income comes from the activities of several licensees participating in the automotive market. The Company currently believes that the automotive market will be the largest source of its royalty income over the next several years.

The Company's fee income from licensing activities for the year ended December 31, 2016 was $1,236,097, as compared to $2,007,482 for the year ended December 31, 2015. A substantial majority of this decrease was the result of non-recurring fees earned last year associated with the Company's participation in the Milan Expo, and non-recurring fee income under several licenses in 2015. To a lesser extent, fee income from automobiles and aircraft using the Company's technology was lower in 2016 due to: (1) lower production levels of certain car models in the period; (2) lower costs to OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), and therefore lower royalties per car to the Company for glass incorporating the Company's technology on certain car models, and (3) a design improvement in certain aircraft that caused a short-term reduction in new window installations.

Production efficiencies are expected to continue and accelerate with the introduction of the higher vehicle production volumes for various car models going forward, and the Company expects that lower pricing per square foot of the Company's technology could expand the market opportunities, adoption rates, and revenues for its technology in automotive and non-automotive applications.

The Company expects to generate additional royalty income from the near-term introduction of additional new car and aircraft models from other OEMs, and from continued growth of sales of products using the Company's technology in markets outside of automotive and aircraft applications. Panasonic Corporation's recent adoption of SPD-SmartGlass technology in a residential display application is the most recent example of the adoption of our technology in non-automotive/aircraft applications.



Research Frontiers is the developer of SPD-Smart light-control technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has built an infrastructure of over 40 licensed companies that collectively are capable of serving the growing global demand for smart glass products in automobiles, homes, buildings, museums, aircraft and boats. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. "SPD-Smart" and "SPD-SmartGlass" are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2016 and 2015 Unaudited 2016 2015 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,691,603 $ 5,712,310 Short-term investments 1,523,333 1,513,784 Royalties receivable, net of reserves of $1,110,020 in 2016 and $629,457 in 2015 1,117,146 1,314,675 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 256,892 133,465 Total current assets 4,588,974 8,674,234 Fixed assets, net 651,655 836,216 Deposits and other assets 33,567 33,567 Total assets $ 5,274,196 $ 9,544,017 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 29,932 $ 46,734 Accrued expenses and other 339,338 421,478 Total current liabilities 369,270 468,212 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 24,043,846 shares for 2016 and 2015 2,404 2,404 Additional paid-in capital 111,551,490 111,483,959 Accumulated deficit (106,648,968 ) (102,410,558) Total shareholders' equity 4,904,926 9,075,805 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,274,196 $ 9,544,017

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED Consolidated Statements of Operations Years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 Unaudited 2016 2015 Fee income $ 1,236,097 $ 2,007,482 Operating expenses 4,086,408 4,742,166 Research and development 1,417,634 1,588,491 Total Expenses 5,504,042 6,330,657 Operating loss (4,267,945 ) (4,323,175 ) Net investment income 29,535 43,319 Net loss $ (4,238,410 ) $ (4,279,856 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.18 ) $ (0.18 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 24,043,846 24,007,974