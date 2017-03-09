Research Frontiers to Host Fourth Quarter 2016 Conference Call

SOURCE: Research Frontiers Inc.
WOODBURY, NY--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Research Frontiers Inc. (NASDAQ: REFR) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2016 financial results on Monday, March 13, 2017. In conjunction with the announcement, REFR will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, March 13, 2017 to discuss its 2016 financial and operating results as well as recent developments.
About Research Frontiers
Research Frontiers is the developer of SPD-Smart light-control technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has built an infrastructure of over 40 licensed companies that collectively are capable of serving the growing global demand for smart glass products in automobiles, homes, buildings, museums, aircraft and boats. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. "SPD-Smart" and "SPD-SmartGlass" are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.
Contact:Seth L. Van Voorhees Chief Financial Officer Research Frontiers Inc. +1-516-364-1902Info@SmartGlass.com
