Research Frontiers to Host Fourth Quarter 2016 Conference Call

WOODBURY, NY--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Research Frontiers Inc. ( NASDAQ : REFR) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2016 financial results on Monday, March 13, 2017. In conjunction with the announcement, REFR will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, March 13, 2017 to discuss its 2016 financial and operating results as well as recent developments.

Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO, Seth Van Voorhees, CFO

Monday, March 13, 2017 at 4:30PM ET Dial-in Information: 1-412-717-9591

1-412-717-9591 Questions: Email to Questions@SmartGlass.com

Email to Questions@SmartGlass.com Replay: Available on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 for 90 days at www.SmartGlass-IR.com

Research Frontiers is the developer of SPD-Smart light-control technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has built an infrastructure of over 40 licensed companies that collectively are capable of serving the growing global demand for smart glass products in automobiles, homes, buildings, museums, aircraft and boats.

