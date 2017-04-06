Research reveals Sublime Skinz' video format to be more effective than pre-roll for driving audience engagement and action

More than 80% of respondents in a new Ipsos study report that innovative outstream units are the most appealing and effective video format compared to other dominant video types, including pre-roll

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - Sublime Skinz, a leading global provider of skin-based advertising, today announced that its video 'outstream' ad format, VideoSkinz, is the top choice for online audiences, according to a recent study -- with performance significantly outpacing traditional pre-roll skippable video ads.

VideoSkinz was identified by more than 80% of respondents as the most appealing ad unit, making it the clear winner in a study that aimed to find which digital advertising formats achieved the greatest impact in the growing video market.

VideoSkinz also generated high scores for key brand metrics including ad recall, with 33% of respondents citing VideoSkinz as the most memorable format, in contrast to just 15% for skippable pre-roll.

A further 40% of consumers who completed the survey were able to quote the advertiser brand after viewing the VideoSkinz ad -- which was 2.1 times higher than those who viewed the pre-roll format. VideoSkinz viewers were also 30% more likely to take action than pre-roll viewers.

Global market research experts, Ipsos, executed the study and canvassed the views of 600 respondents across the US on two core ad types -- VideoSkinz and pre-roll.

"With the video market expanding at a rapid rate, this research offers vital insight for brands working to harness the power of video to better engage their audiences and boost conversions," said Jerem Febvre, Co-Founder and President, Sublime Skinz Inc. "The higher ad recall and audience satisfaction that VideoSkinz can deliver make it the go-to choice for brands that want to succeed with video. Its ability to outperform other, more traditional formats reveals the rapid rate of evolution in the industry and raises the question -- could the end for 'classic' video formats like pre-roll already be here?"

The study results come after a busy six months for Sublime Skinz and follow the launch of two new ad formats: VideoSkinz and M-Skinz, which are used for mobile web campaigns. The company is a leader in the march towards new and innovative methods of digital communication that pique audience attention, without intruding on the user experience.

Survey methodology

The research was conducted via a self-complete, desktop-only online survey, with 600 participants across the US exposed to different ad formats within mock-up pages. The research, undertaken by Ipsos, was subject to strict operating rules to maximize the random nature of the sample selection and ensure accurate reporting.

