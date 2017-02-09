Reshaping the Workplace 2017: Konica Minolta's Webinar to Focus on Opportunities to Increase Productivity and Enhanced Employee Experience

RAMSEY, NJ--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in smart office solutions, in partnership with Future Workplace, a research firm preparing leaders for disruptions in recruiting, development, and employee experience, today announced the launch of a webinar: Transformational Tech: Building your Workplace of the Future™. Co-hosted by Dino Pagliarello, VP Product Management and Planning, Konica Minolta and Dan Schawbel, Best-selling Author and Research Director, Future Workplaces, the webinar will be held on February 14 at 2pm EST and will explore which new technologies companies are incorporating into their smart offices and how they can create their own Workplace of the Future.

Additional areas that the webinar will explore include:

Opportunities and challenges that disruptive technology creates

How does automation impact work productivity as we envision the future

Specific technologies that empower employees to be more productive, efficient and collaborative

Konica Minolta introduced its comprehensive Workplace of the Future™ portfolio to solve customers' needs based on workplace trends to enable a modernized, sustainable workplace. The solutions include:

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) via Workspaces

File Sharing via FileAssist™

Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) via Mobile Device Management (MDM)

Alice, a virtual receptionist to streamline the flow of visitors and deliveries

Event Board/TEEM, a conference room scheduler

Double 2™ Telepresence Robot, to give users a physical presence via a two-wheeled balancing robot with an attached iPad®.

"The employee experience is critical to attracting and retaining top talent," said Kay Du Fernandez, vice president, Marketing, Konica Minolta. "We're expecting the workplace to be an even more collaborative and connected environment in the years to come. We help organizations use smart technology to drive creativity and innovation."

"After conducting this research study, we have distilled the most interesting findings, and the implications to business leaders, in this webinar," said Dan Schawbel, founder, Future Workplace. "We will discuss the opportunities and challenges that disruptive technology creates and how to best leverage new tools to increase workplace productivity."

To register for the webinar please visit the following link:

http://pages.kmbs.konicaminolta.us/Workplace_of_the_Future-Driving_Transformation.html

The company recently held a webinar featuring best-selling author Jacob Morgan who discussed the trends that are reshaping the Future of Work, and the role of technology in the employee experience. The webinar can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OQYAZ8alJ9M&feature=youtu.be.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.com). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility, cloud services, and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Our All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for ten consecutive years and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2016 America's Best Employers list. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for five years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit: www.CountOnKonicaMinolta.com and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter @KonicaMinoltaUS.

Workplace of the Future is a registered trademark of Konica Minolta, Inc.