Residence One at Lantana by California Pacific Homes Offers Open Living Spaces, Modern Amenities and Cypress Village Lifestyle

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 18, 2017) - California Pacific Homes' Lantana in Irvine's newest enclave of Cypress Village is now selling, giving homebuyers the opportunity to start their New Year off in a brand-new townhome. Choose from five floorplans that include the smartly planned Residence One, a three-story design, perfect for single professionals, couples and young families. The comfortable interior features open living spaces; a gourmet kitchen with island seating and Bosch stainless steel appliances; a large master suite and secondary bedroom both with walk-in closets; two baths plus powder room; private deck for outdoor dining; and two-car attached garage. Enhancing the opportunity is the Cypress Village setting, where residents can enjoy numerous parks, including the centrally located Garden Center Park with its pools, spa, club room, tot lot, barbecue areas and more. Access to highly-rated schools and major shopping, entertainment and business centers add to the appeal. To learn more, visit Lantana today or go to www.calpacifichomes.com.

"New homebuyers ready to own in one of the best settings in Irvine should visit Lantana's model homes to explore the Residence One design," said Leslie Stillman, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, and Design Center for California Pacific Homes. "It's spacious, stylish and has all of the modern features you could want in a new home."

Lantana's five contemporary townhome designs showcase two to four bedrooms, two and one-half to three and one-half baths, plus two-car attached garages and approximately 1,231 to 1,590 square feet of living space. Design highlights per plan include a loft option, first floor bedroom with private en-suite bath and private deck or courtyard. Prices start from the low $500,000s.

Cypress Village, within the Villages of Irvine®, offers residents everything families want and need to thrive now and in the years to come. Offering the next generation in new home designs, Cypress Village provides residents with resort-style recreation for the young and young at heart, a convenient setting near your favorite places and acres of parks for fun in the sun, and is conveniently located just moments away from the region's premier shopping, dining and entertainment. Students attend the state-of-the-art Jeffrey Trail Middle School and the Cypress Village Elementary School, both conveniently located within the Village and part of the heralded Irvine Unified School District.

Created by Irvine Company Community Development, Cypress Village is located in Irvine, California. In 2014, Money Magazine named Irvine California's No.1 city in its "Best Places to Live" list. The highly-acclaimed master-planned community is renowned for allowing residents to enjoy a unique lifestyle unmatched in the region -- some of the best schools in the state; America's safest city for ten straight years; abundant open space, parks and recreational opportunities; and world-class dining, entertainment and employment. For more information about the Villages of Irvine, visit www.VillagesofIrvine.com.

California Pacific Homes is a landmark homebuilder comprised of forward thinkers who possess the capacity and intuition to design and deliver inventive new neighborhoods in the most desirable locations. Driven by innovation and a fresh approach, the art and expertise of homebuilding is elevated to the next level by consistently introducing extraordinary new-home opportunities to the Southern California marketplace. For more information, please visit www.calpacifichomes.com.

To visit Lantana at Cypress Village in Irvine from the 5 freeway, exit Sand Canyon Ave. and turn left. Turn right on Great Park Boulevard and enter the village on the right at Ridge Valley and right on Decora. Follow signs to the models. Sales office is open daily from 10 am to 5 pm. For more information, call 949.833.6153.

Product type and availability are subject to change without notice.