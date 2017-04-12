The Residences at The Sawyer to Offer Amenity-Rich, Full-Service Living in the Heart of Sacramento's New Entertainment and Lifestyle District

Globally Recognized The Agency Development Group Partners to Market Condominiums

SACRAMENTO, CA--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - In partnership with the Sacramento Kings and JMA Ventures, LLC., The Agency Development Group unveiled The Residences at The Sawyer, 45 contemporary residences perched atop The Sawyer, A Kimpton Hotel at Downtown Commons (DOCO). The Residences at The Sawyer is situated steps away from the world's most technologically advanced, sustainable sports and entertainment venue -- Golden 1 Center, offering unrivaled amenities and services, as well as walkable access to Downtown Sacramento.

"Sacramento is transforming into a world-class city before our eyes," said Kings Owner and Chairman, Vivek Ranadivé. "The Residences at The Sawyer create a unique living experience located in the epicenter of the exciting transformation occurring Downtown, connected to art, culture, retail, dining, entertainment, and sports."

"This is the first residential offering of its kind in Sacramento, placing residents amidst the energy and excitement of the city's revitalized downtown center," said Christopher Miller, Vice President, The Agency Development Group. "Residents enjoy a new level of exclusivity, including private residential and hotel amenities, as well as a host of arena privileges at Golden 1 Center."

Among the amenities and services are a Residents' Lounge, outdoor pool terrace, fitness studio, 24-hour concierge, turnkey residential service and valet. Living beside the world's first LEED Platinum sports arena also has its perks, including exclusive access to Sacramento Kings games and other sold-out entertainment experiences, preferred rates on select events, priority ticket options, and access to the arena from the residential parking level.

"The Residences at The Sawyer answers the demand for a more modern, enriching urban lifestyle in Sacramento," said Todd Chapman, President and CEO of JMA Ventures, LLC. "With Downtown Commons poised to become the new live, work, play, and stay center, residents will be surrounded by an array of world-class entertainment, restaurants, and retail as the city transitions into the next generation of urban growth."

Showcasing intelligent, forward-thinking urban design, The Residences at The Sawyer honors the natural beauty of Sacramento at every turn. From one-bedroom residences to soaring three-bedroom penthouses, residences feature open, airy interiors and expansive windows that capture abundant natural light and far-reaching city views. Interiors designed by Puccini Group feature sleek, clean lines, warmed by natural materials and carefully curated design detail. Versatile floor plans range from approximately 789 to 3,323 square feet, boasting chef-caliber kitchens, elegant baths, and private terraces in select residences.

"We are thrilled to partner with The Agency Development Group to launch the sales of The Residences at The Sawyer. The merging of our respective strengths, coupled with The Agency Development Group's leading global real estate expertise, makes for a truly impactful partnership," said Chapman.

The Sales Gallery is available for tours to the public by appointment only. Reservations can be made by contacting Christopher Miller at cmiller@theagencyre.com, calling (916) 226-3176 or by visiting TheSawyerResidences.com.

ABOUT THE AGENCY DEVELOPMENT GROUP: The Agency Development Group offers a fully integrated approach to the representation of new, luxury development clients worldwide. The company is comprised of leading real estate industry experts with various specialties, including development, asset management, sales and private equity. With the engine in-house to lead everything from land entitlement to sales strategy, The Agency Development Group provides pre-construction design input, marketing strategy, sales operation management, branding solutions and a vast international client reach. Representing some of the world's most preeminent properties, The Agency Development Group has been responsible for more than $525 million in new development closings since 2012. For more information, please visit www.theagencyre.com/new-developments.

