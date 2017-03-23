Residents of Beaconsfield Win 2017 Distinction Jacques Gaudreau Prize

Outstanding waste material management

BEACONSFIELD, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - Beaconsfield Mayor Georges Bourelle is pleased and proud to announce that Beaconsfield's residents have won Réseau Environnement's 2017 Distinction Jacques Gaudreau award for their outstanding management of waste materials in 2016.

"I am all the more proud that our performance, all together, was achieved by adhering to a global approach to sustainable development for the benefit of present and future generations," said Mayor Bourelle when the award was presented to the City yesterday as part of the Réseau Environnement's Environmental Forum and International Environment Technologies Trade Show, held in Montreal.

Director General Patrice Boileau proudly received the award on behalf of the City. He emphasized that "the realization of this project has been made possible through various partners and, above all, through the exceptional contribution of City staff, specialists dedicated to its implementation and committed to providing improved services to Beaconsfield residents".

The twelve Americana Awards are designed to recognize excellence and Quebec expertise in the field of environment. The City won the award ex aequo with EBI Environment. The City of Beaconsfield was recognized for the successful implementation of a waste collection system with an incentive tariff structure, while the private corporation EBI Environment was rewarded for the use of state-of-the-art technologies to improve the quality of plastic and glass materials recovered.

"For us, in Beaconsfield, it is even more remarkable because just three years ago, we were amongst the island's worse polluters, and we are now leading the pack with the best because we have changed our habits and implemented new practices that reduced the quantity of waste going to a landfill by half," says Mayor Bourelle.

Réseau Environnement is a coalition of more than 2,700 members, 350 businesses, 250 municipalities and 20 government and public sector organizations. Its mission is to promote environmental best practices and innovation focused on sustainable development, technological and scientific advancement, promotion of expertise and support of environmental activities.

Mayor Bourelle said that all the actions taken over the last three years have enabled the City to do better and do more by using new technologies without increasing costs for citizens.

"The result of our joint actions allowed us to significantly increase the volume of value-added materials recovered. This award is a beautiful public recognition of the innovative and beneficial actions for the environment undertaken by our community," concluded the mayor of Beaconsfield.