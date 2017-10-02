Resonant Announces Supplier in The RFFE Supply Chain As Second Member of its ISN Foundry Program

GOLETA, CA--(Marketwired - October 02, 2017) - Resonant Inc. ( NASDAQ : RESN), a designer of filters for radio frequency front-ends, or RFFE, that specializes in delivering designs for difficult bands and complex requirements, today announced that it has signed its second ISN Foundry Engagement Agreement with an established branded filter company serving China, Korea, Taiwan and the United States.

The new agreement broadens Resonant's offerings to include the vendor's full foundry services and capabilities for backend and packaging. The agreement leverages Resonant's Infinite Synthesized Network® (ISN®) Foundry Program, whose eco-system includes non-captive filter foundries, as well as backend and packaging partners, enabling the first fabless filter eco-system, which provides licensees with more foundry choices and services in the emerging module market.

"This agreement extends our fabless filter model eco-system with a provider of wafer, and backend/packaging services, who is currently enabling three of our fabless filter model licensees," said George Holmes, CEO of Resonant. "Developing these key partnerships with companies who are already engaged in supporting the massive filter market provides an alternative, stable, and secure supply chain for our current and future customers."

The addition of this new member to the ISN Foundry Program further validates and enhances Resonant's strategy for transforming the filter market, adding new customer categories, such as RFIC players and reference design providers, creating a potential disruptive force in the RFFE supply chain that historically has been dominated by a few key players. Resonant's new video (link) shows how Resonant's Infinite Synthesized Networks technology revolutionizes RF filter design and manufacturing, building a more efficient and robust supply chain.

About Resonant Inc.

Resonant is creating software tools and IP & licensable blocks that enable the development of innovative filter designs for the RF front-end, or RFFE, for the mobile device industry. The RFFE is the circuitry in a mobile device responsible for the radio frequency signal processing and is located between the device's antenna and its digital baseband. Filters are a critical component of the RFFE that selects the desired radio frequency signals and rejects unwanted signals and noise. For more information, please visit www.resonant.com.

About Resonant's ISN® Technology

Resonant can create designs for difficult bands and complex requirements that we believe have the potential to be manufactured for half the cost and developed in half the time of traditional approaches. The Company's large suite of proprietary mathematical methods, software design tools and network synthesis techniques enable it to explore a much bigger set of possible solutions and quickly derive the better ones. These improved filters still use existing manufacturing methods (i.e. SAW) and can perform as well as those using higher cost methods (i.e. BAW). While most of the industry designs surface acoustic wave filters using a coupling-of-modes model, Resonant uses circuit models and physical models. Circuit models are computationally much faster, and physical models are highly accurate models based entirely on fundamental material properties and dimensions. Resonant's method delivers excellent predictability, enabling achievement of the desired product performance in roughly half as many turns through the fab. In addition, because Resonant's models are fundamental, integration with its foundry and fab customers is eased because its models speak the "fab language" of basic material properties and dimensions.

Safe Harbor/ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which include the following subjects, among others: the contributions to our solutions platform and other consequences that may result from the foundry engagement agreement. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following: our limited operating history; our ability to complete designs that meet customer specifications; the ability of our customers (or their manufacturers) to fabricate our designs in commercial quantities; the ability of our designs to significantly lower costs compared to other designs and solutions; the risk that the intense competition and rapid technological change in our industry renders our designs less useful or obsolete; our ability to find, recruit and retain the highly skilled personnel required for our design process in sufficient numbers to support our growth; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Annual Report (Form 10-K) or Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.