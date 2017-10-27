Resonant to Report Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on Wednesday, November 8th at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time

GOLETA, CA--(Marketwired - October 27, 2017) - Resonant Inc. ( NASDAQ : RESN), a designer of filters for radio frequency, or RF, front-ends that specializes in delivering designs for difficult bands and complex requirements, today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017, after market close on Wednesday, November 8, 2017.

Management will host an investor conference call at 2:00 p.m. PDT (5:00 p.m. EDT) on November 8, 2017, to discuss Resonant's third quarter 2017 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q3 2017 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time)

U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-407-3982

International Dial-in: 1-201-493-6780

Conference ID: 13672581

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=126903

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through December 8, 2017. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 13672581. A webcast will also be available for 30 days on the IR section of the Resonant website or by clicking here: RESN Q3 2017 Webcast.

About Resonant Inc.

Resonant is creating innovative filter designs for the RF front-end, or RFFE, for the mobile device industry. The RFFE is the circuitry in a mobile device responsible for the radio frequency signal processing and is located between the device's antenna and its digital baseband. Filters are a critical component of the RFFE that selects the desired radio frequency signals and rejects unwanted signals and noise.

About Resonant's ISN® Technology

Resonant can create designs for difficult bands and complex requirements that we believe have the potential to be manufactured for half the cost and developed in half the time of traditional approaches. The Company's large suite of proprietary mathematical methods, software design tools and network synthesis techniques enable it to explore a much bigger set of possible solutions and quickly derive the better ones. These improved filters still use existing manufacturing methods (i.e. SAW) and can perform as well as those using higher cost methods (i.e. BAW). While most of the industry designs surface acoustic wave filters using a coupling-of-modes model, Resonant uses circuit models and physical models. Circuit models are computationally much faster, and physical models are highly accurate models based entirely on fundamental material properties and dimensions. Resonant's method delivers excellent predictability, enabling achievement of the desired product performance in roughly half as many turns through the fab. In addition, because Resonant's models are fundamental, integration with its foundry and fab customers is eased because its models speak the "fab language" of basic material properties and dimensions.