Resonant RF Filter Video Wins Platinum MarCom Award

GOLETA, CA--(Marketwired - December 22, 2017) - Resonant Inc. ( NASDAQ : RESN), a designer of filters for radio frequency, or RF, front-ends that specializes in delivering designs for difficult bands and complex requirements, today announced their explainer video on RF filters, titled, "What is an RF Filter?" was the Platinum Winner of the 2017 MarCom awards.

The MarCom Awards is an international competition for marketing and communication professionals. It recognizes excellence in concept, writing and design of print, visual, audio and web materials and programs. It is one of the largest of its kind, with about 6,000 entries per year.

The video was produced by Technology Business Videos, a company who specializes in explainer videos that help investors and potential clients understand the product and business value.

"This award is a reflection of our marketing and communications team's hard work and dedication to excellence," said George Holmes, CEO of Resonant. "It is through this series of videos we have hoped to tell the complex story and history of filter design and how Resonant is disrupting the market with innovative new ideas."

You can see the complete series of explainer videos on the Company's website and Resonant's latest video, "Infinite Synthesized Networks, ISN Explained."

Other videos in the series include:

About Resonant Inc.

Resonant is creating software tools and IP & licensable blocks that enable the development of innovative filter designs for the RF front-end, or RFFE, for the mobile device industry. The RFFE is the circuitry in a mobile device responsible for the radio frequency signal processing and is located between the device's antenna and its digital baseband. Filters are a critical component of the RFFE that selects the desired radio frequency signals and rejects unwanted signals and noise. For more information, please visit www.resonant.com.

About Resonant's ISN® Technology

Resonant can create designs for difficult bands and complex requirements that we believe have the potential to be manufactured for half the cost and developed in half the time of traditional approaches. The Company's large suite of proprietary mathematical methods, software design tools and network synthesis techniques enable it to explore a much bigger set of possible solutions and quickly derive the better ones. These improved filters still use existing manufacturing methods (i.e. SAW) and can perform as well as those using higher cost methods (i.e. BAW). While most of the industry designs surface acoustic wave filters using a coupling-of-modes model, Resonant uses circuit models and physical models. Circuit models are computationally much faster, and physical models are highly accurate models based entirely on fundamental material properties and dimensions. Resonant's method delivers excellent predictability, enabling achievement of the desired product performance in roughly half as many turns through the fab. In addition, because Resonant's models are fundamental, integration with its foundry and fab customers is eased because its models speak the "fab language" of basic material properties and dimensions.