Resonant Signs Fourth ISN Foundry Partner Agreement, Adding to its Fabless Filter Model Eco-System

GOLETA, CA--(Marketwired - November 09, 2017) - Resonant Inc. ( NASDAQ : RESN), a designer of filters for radio frequency, or RF, front-ends that specializes in delivering designs for difficult bands and complex requirements, today announced that it has signed its fourth non-captive Infinite Synthesized Network® (ISN®) Foundry Agreement with an established Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) foundry serving the RF market.

The new agreement increases the robustness of Resonant's fabless SAW eco-system, offering more choices for Resonant customers in the emerging module market. The new vendor provides full foundry services and capabilities as a leading pure play Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) foundry, and will be able to leverage its GaAs customers by offering SAW filters. The company is part of a new business group of a Tier 1 complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) fab company.

"This agreement with our fourth foundry partner further validates our fabless SAW eco-system model," said George Holmes, CEO of Resonant. "We continue to expand the offerings for our clients through this unique business model, which is fast tracking our expansion plans and increasing value for our shareholders."

"Moving to a fabless business model revolutionized CMOS, allowing a stable supply chain and increasing competition dramatically," Holmes added. "Resonant is enabling a similar model for RF filters, which have become the key strategic element of the RF front-end."

About Resonant Inc.

Resonant is creating software tools and IP & licensable blocks that enable the development of innovative filter designs for the RF front-end, or RFFE, for the mobile device industry. The RFFE is the circuitry in a mobile device responsible for the radio frequency signal processing and is located between the device's antenna and its digital baseband. Filters are a critical component of the RFFE that selects the desired radio frequency signals and rejects unwanted signals and noise. For more information, please visit www.resonant.com.

About Resonant's ISN® Technology

Resonant can create designs for difficult bands and complex requirements that we believe have the potential to be manufactured for half the cost and developed in half the time of traditional approaches. The Company's large suite of proprietary mathematical methods, software design tools and network synthesis techniques enable it to explore a much bigger set of possible solutions and quickly derive the better ones. These improved filters still use existing manufacturing methods (i.e. SAW) and can perform as well as those using higher cost methods (i.e. BAW). While most of the industry designs surface acoustic wave filters using a coupling-of-modes model, Resonant uses circuit models and physical models. Circuit models are computationally much faster, and physical models are highly accurate models based entirely on fundamental material properties and dimensions. Resonant's method delivers excellent predictability, enabling achievement of the desired product performance in roughly half as many turns through the fab. In addition, because Resonant's models are fundamental, integration with its foundry and fab customers is eased because its models speak the "fab language" of basic material properties and dimensions.

Safe Harbor/ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which include the following subjects, among others: the capabilities of our filter designs, the contributions to our solutions platform and the other consequences that may result from the ISN foundry program and the new ISN Foundry Engagement Agreement. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following: our limited operating history; our ability to complete designs that meet customer specifications; the ability of our customers (or their manufacturers) to fabricate our designs in commercial quantities; the ability of our designs to significantly lower costs compared to other designs and solutions; the risk that the intense competition and rapid technological change in our industry renders our designs less useful or obsolete; our ability to find, recruit and retain the highly skilled personnel required for our design process in sufficient numbers to support our growth; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions]. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Annual Report (Form 10-K) or Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.