Resonant Signs Third ISN Foundry Agreement

GOLETA, CA--(Marketwired - October 25, 2017) - Resonant Inc. ( NASDAQ : RESN), a designer of filters for radio frequency, or RF, front-ends that specializes in delivering designs for difficult bands and complex requirements, today announced that it has signed its third ISN Foundry Agreement with an established Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) foundry serving the RF market.

This new agreement expands the filter capacity available from the ISN Foundry Program. This latest member of the ISN Foundry program is a full-service foundry with both filter and Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) foundry capabilities. The company provides SAW foundry services to Tier One filter vendors, and is currently being utilized to process designs for two Resonant licensees.

This agreement will provide licensees with additional foundry choices and services in the growing module market by leveraging Resonant's Infinite Synthesized Network® (ISN®) Foundry Program -- whose eco-system includes non-captive SAW foundries, as well as backend and packaging partners -- enabling the first fabless mobile filter eco-system.

"We continue to expand our fabless filter model customers with the signing of our third Foundry Agreement," said George Holmes, CEO of Resonant. "Clearly, engaging with potential customers who are established providers of foundry services in the RF supply chain to enable new entrants into the filter market, adds stability to the overall supply chain while potentially disrupting the dominance of the currently entrenched suppliers."

Holmes, continued: "Mobile filters are the strategic component in the RF front-end. Any module supplier must have a stable supply of this critical device to be successful, and Resonant is providing the fabless/foundry eco-system necessary to support this market expansion. In addition, our ISN platform capabilities have been expanded such that we can now optimize the integration of our filter designs into the module, providing optimal performance of the entire module for our customers."

Now with three members, Resonant's Foundry Program for fabless RF front-end customers demonstrates the traction that is being fueled by the ever expanding demand for mobile filter and module designs that can be satisfied utilizing Resonant's ISN platform.

About Resonant Inc.

Resonant is creating software tools and IP & licensable blocks that enable the development of innovative filter designs for the RF front-end, or RFFE, for the mobile device industry. The RFFE is the circuitry in a mobile device responsible for the radio frequency signal processing and is located between the device's antenna and its digital baseband. Filters are a critical component of the RFFE that selects the desired radio frequency signals and rejects unwanted signals and noise. For more information, please visit www.resonant.com.

About Resonant's ISN® Technology

Resonant can create designs for difficult bands and complex requirements that we believe have the potential to be manufactured for half the cost and developed in half the time of traditional approaches. The Company's large suite of proprietary mathematical methods, software design tools and network synthesis techniques enable it to explore a much bigger set of possible solutions and quickly derive the better ones. These improved filters still use existing manufacturing methods (i.e. SAW) and can perform as well as those using higher cost methods (i.e. BAW). While most of the industry designs surface acoustic wave filters using a coupling-of-modes model, Resonant uses circuit models and physical models. Circuit models are computationally much faster, and physical models are highly accurate models based entirely on fundamental material properties and dimensions. Resonant's method delivers excellent predictability, enabling achievement of the desired product performance in roughly half as many turns through the fab. In addition, because Resonant's models are fundamental, integration with its foundry and fab customers is eased because its models speak the "fab language" of basic material properties and dimensions.

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which include the following subjects, among others: the capabilities of our filter designs, and the contributions to our solutions platform and the other consequences that may result from the ISN Foundry Program and the new ISN Foundry Agreement. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following: our limited operating history; our ability to complete designs that meet customer specifications; the ability of our customers (or their manufacturers) to fabricate our designs in commercial quantities; the ability of our designs to significantly lower costs compared to other designs and solutions; the risk that the intense competition and rapid technological change in our industry renders our designs less useful or obsolete; our ability to find, recruit and retain the highly skilled personnel required for our design process in sufficient numbers to support our growth; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Annual Report (Form 10-K) or Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.