Resonant to Present at The MicroCap Conference in New York on October 5th

GOLETA, CA--(Marketwired - September 28, 2017) - Resonant Inc. ( NASDAQ : RESN), a designer of filters for radio frequency, or RF, front-ends that specializes in delivering designs for difficult bands and complex requirements, today announced that management is scheduled to present at The MicroCap Conference in New York City. The conference is being held on October 5, 2017, at the JW Marriott Essex House.

Resonant management will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Thursday, October 5, 2017, and is scheduled to present as follows:

The MicroCap Conference

Date: Thursday, October 5, 2017

Presentation Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern time

Location: Track 5 - JW Marriott Essex House - 160 Central Park S, New York, NY

The presentation will be webcast and available following the live presentation. The webcast can be viewed at: http://wsw.com/webcast/microcapconf5/resn/

Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please visit the conference website, http://microcapconf.com.

About Resonant Inc.

Resonant is creating software tools and IP & licensable blocks that enable the development of innovative filter designs for the RF front-end, or RFFE, for the mobile device industry. The RFFE is the circuitry in a mobile device responsible for the radio frequency signal processing and is located between the device's antenna and its digital baseband. Filters are a critical component of the RFFE that selects the desired radio frequency signals and rejects unwanted signals and noise. For more information, please visit www.resonant.com.

About Resonant's ISN® Technology

Resonant can create designs for hard bands and complex requirements that we believe have the potential to be manufactured for half the cost and developed in half the time of traditional approaches. The Company's large suite of proprietary mathematical methods, software design tools and network synthesis techniques enable it to explore a much bigger set of possible solutions and quickly derive the better ones. These improved filters still use existing manufacturing methods (i.e. SAW) and can perform as well as those using higher cost methods (i.e. BAW). While most of the industry designs surface acoustic wave filters using a coupling-of-modes model, Resonant uses circuit models and physical models. Circuit models are computationally much faster, and physical models are highly accurate models based entirely on fundamental material properties and dimensions. Resonant's method delivers excellent predictability, enabling achievement of the desired product performance in roughly half as many turns through the fab. In addition, because Resonant's models are fundamental, integration with its foundry and fab customers is eased because its models speak the "fab language" of basic material properties and dimensions.