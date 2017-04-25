Resource Capital Corp. to Report Operating Results for First Quarter 2017

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Resource Capital Corp. ( NYSE : RSO) (the "Company") announced today that it will release its first quarter 2017 operating results on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, after market hours, and it invites investors and other interested parties to listen to a live webcast of its conference call on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast can be accessed from the home page of the Company's website at http://www.resourcecapitalcorp.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website and telephonically from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 10, 2017 until 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 17, 2017 by dialing 855.859.2056 or 404.537.3406, passcode 10733532.

The Company is a real estate investment trust that is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by Resource Capital Manager, Inc. ("RCM"), which is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of C-III Capital Partners LLC ("C-III"), a leading commercial real estate investment management and services company engaged in a broad range of activities. C-III acquired RCM's parent company, Resource America, Inc., on September 8, 2016. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.resourcecapitalcorp.com or by contacting Marketing and Investor Relations at pkamdar@resourcecapitalcorp.com.

