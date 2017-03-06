Resource Holes at Paul Bay Expand High-Grade Subzones

Assays Confirm Orora Extension

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - UEX Corporation (TSX: UEX) ("UEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay and radiometric results from the ongoing 2017 exploration program at the Christie Lake Project.

Highlights

Radiometrics from Paul Bay hole CB-113 encountered 4.94% eU 3 O 8 over 11.2 m from 493.8 to 505.0 m, including a 2.5 m wide interval that averaged 14.29% eU 3 O 8 from 495.3 to 497.8 m, confirming the continuity of the upper high-grade zone within the Paul Bay Deposit

Assays from Paul Bay hole CB-108A intersected 2.92% U 3 O 8 over 6.70 m from 599.7 to 606.4 m and CB-108A-1 returned 2.42% U 3 O 8 over 12.6 m from 586.9 to 599.5 m confirming that the lower segment of the Paul Bay Deposit contains a much larger high-grade subzone than previously believed

Assays from Ōrora hole CB-110A averaged 2.28% U 3 O 8 over 18.0 m from 471.0 to 489.0 m, which included a subinterval of 9.86% U 3 O 8 over 3.5 m from 475.3 to 478.8 m located 20 m northeast and along strike of discovery hole CB-109

The Ōrora discovery remains open in both directions along strike, with the width of the mineralization yet to be determined

Paul Bay Deposit Drilling

Four holes have been completed within the Paul Bay Deposit to close some gaps in the drilling to allow the Company to finalize our first NI 43-101 resource estimate on the Christie Lake Project.

Hole CB-113 successfully confirmed the continuity of the ultra high-grade subzone between holes CB-092 and CB-004 within the upper segment of the Paul Bay Deposit. CB-113 intersected 11.2 m averaging 4.94% eU 3 O 8 from 493.8 to 505.0 m which included a very high-grade subinterval of 14.29% eU 3 O 8 over 2.5 m from 495.3 to 497.8 m.

Hole CB-112 was drilled to fill a large gap in the existing drilling updip of the ultra high-grade zone between CB-007 and CB-093. CB-112 encountered 3.17% eU 3 O 8 over 1.6 m from 491.2 to 492.8 m.

Depth Hole From (m) To (m) Core Length (m)* REG (wt% eU 3 O 8 ) CB-112 491.2 492.8 1.6 3.17% CB-113 493.8 505.0 11.2 4.94% Including 495.3 497.8 2.5 14.29% 500.4 501.0 0.6 2.61% * True widths are estimated to be approximately 80-85% of core length.

Assays from the two holes drilled in the lower segment of the Paul Bay Deposit in the vicinity of CB-102 (3.40% U 3 O 8 over 11.2 m -- see News Release of December 15, 2016) have been received. Both holes were drilled with the objective of determining whether a higher grade subzone existed around CB-102, in an area where existing holes of generally low grade uranium intersections were widely spaced.

Hole CB-108A intersected multiple zones of basement-hosted mineralization approximately 15 m southwest and at a slightly lower elevation than CB-102.

Offcut hole CB-108A-1 tested the Paul Bay Deposit approximately 28 m northeast and at a slightly higher elevation than CB-102 and also encountered multiple mineralized intervals. The assay results of CB-108A and CB-108A-1 are outlined in the table below:

Depth Hole From (m) To (m) Core Length (m)* Assay Grade (wt% U 3 O 8 ) CB-108A 599.7 606.4 6.7 2.92% Including 600.1 600.6 0.5 4.36% Including 605.0 605.6 0.6 18.80% CB-108A-1 586.9 599.5 12.6 2.42% Including 592.6 598.1 5.5 4.97% Including 596.3 598.1 1.8 11.26% * True widths are estimated to be approximately 80-85% of core length.

Both of these holes are likely to have a significant impact on the resource model of the lower part of the Paul Bay Deposit.

Assay Results - Ōrora Zone Drilling

UEX previously announced that hole CB-109 (22.81% U 3 O 8 over 8.6 m) discovered a new high-grade zone unconformity-style uranium mineralization along the Yalowega Mineralized Trend (see News Release of February 14, 2017), 500 m northeast and along strike of the known deposits.

Hole CB-110A tested the unconformity 20 m along strike to the northeast of CB-109 and encountered multiple mineralized lenses at and just below the unconformity outlined in the table below:

Depth Hole From (m) To (m) Core Length (m)* Assay Grade (wt% U 3 O 8 ) CB-110A 471.0 489.0 18.0 2.28% including 475.3 478.8 3.50 9.86% * True widths are estimated to be approximately 90% of core length.

Hole CB-110A-1 intersected the unconformity approximately 12 m northwest of CB-110A and encountered multiple lenses of low-grade uranium mineralization over a core length of 12 m.

Hole CB-111A intersected the unconformity 25 m east-northeast of CB-110A, but missed the structural target that hosts CB-109 and CB-110A mineralization to the southeast. Despite missing the target, CB-111A encountered low grade uranium mineralization over a 13 m core length.

UEX is currently drilling southwest and along strike of CB-109.

About Radiometric Equivalent Grades

The eU 3 O 8 grades were estimated in-situ within the drill holes using calibrated down-hole radiometric gamma probes. Samples from all holes have been collected for assay analysis to confirm these equivalent grades. The samples will be analyzed at the Geoanalytical Laboratory at the Saskatchewan Research Council in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, with results expected in the coming weeks. The details on how eU 3 O 8 was calculated from the probe grades were outlined in our press release of May 24, 2016.

About the Christie Lake Project

UEX currently holds a 30% interest in the Christie Lake Project and is working under an option agreement to earn up to a 70% interest. The Project is located approximately 9 km northeast and along strike of Cameco's McArthur River Mine, the world's largest uranium producer. The P2 Fault, the controlling structure for all of the McArthur River deposits, continues to the northeast beyond the mine. UEX believes that through a series of en-echelon steps the northeast strike extension of the P2 Fault not only crosses the Project but also controls the two known uranium deposits on Christie Lake, the Paul Bay and Ken Pen Deposits.

The Paul Bay and Ken Pen Deposits are estimated to host a combined 20.87 million pounds of U 3 O 8 at an average grade of 3.22% U 3 O 8 and were discovered in 1989 and 1993 respectively. This is a historic resource estimation which does not use resource classifications consistent with NI 43-101. The historical resource estimate was presented in an internal report titled Christie Lake Project, Geological Resource Estimate completed by PNC Tono Geoscience Center, Resource Analysis Group, dated September 12, 1997. The historical resource was calculated using a 3 D block model using block sizes of 2 m by 2 m by 2 m, and block grades interpolated using the inverse distance squared method over a circular search radius of 25 m and 1 m height. Specific gravities for each deposit were averaged from specific gravity measures of individual samples collected for assay. UEX plans to complete additional infill drilling on the deposits during the option earn-in period to upgrade these historic resources to indicated and inferred. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historic estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. UEX is not treating the historic estimate as current mineral reserves or mineral resources.

Qualified Persons and Data Acquisition

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Roger Lemaitre, P.Eng., P.Geo., UEX's President and CEO and Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., UEX's Exploration Manager, who are each considered to be a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

