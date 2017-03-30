Resource Residential Introduces The Bryant at Yorba Linda Apartment Homes

First California Project Now Leasing after Multimillion Dollar Makeover of 400-unit Community

YORBA LINDA, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - Long known as "The Land of Gracious Living," Yorba Linda now enjoys a new level of luxury rentals at The Bryant at Yorba Linda Apartment Homes. The first California project by Philadelphia-based Resource Residential (a second is Point Bonita in Chula Vista), the 400-unit community is undergoing a multimillion-dollar makeover, and will offer completely updated residences amid a bevy of amenities to suit modern lifestyles.

The transformed complex was named in recognition of one of the city's founding families, in particular the successful businesswoman and horticulturalist Susanna Bixby Bryant. She took over her family's Rancho Santa Ana property (which earlier was one of the area's largest cattle ranches a former land grant named for the Santa Ana River on its border), developed a strong agricultural business and was particularly known for establishing the renowned, 200-acre Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Garden dedicated to better understanding native California plants.

The family's mark is found throughout the area: Camino de Bryant leads to the apartment access road, children from the area attend Bryant Elementary School, and the Susanna Bixby Bryant Museum and Botanic Garden is a short walk away.

"This area enjoys a unique history thanks to the Bixby-Bryant family and their rich history with the land, and sets the stage for our own interpretation of 'gracious living,'" said Christopher Badger, the community's asset manager. "We are leasing renovated apartments now and are excited to complete the majority of the update by May 1."

The soon-to-be-completed community facilities feature a state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga studio, Resident Lounge including gaming and TV viewing areas. Residents can socialize or shop online in the Resident iLounge, or enjoy vacation inspired pools with outdoor kitchen, fire pit and cabanas.

The one- and two-bedroom apartments offer sleek and modern designer-inspired interiors incorporate custom flat-panel walnut cabinets, stainless steel appliance packages including a built-in microwave, modern quartz countertops, subway tile backsplashes, gray washed, wood-style flooring, and brushed nickel hardware and lighting packages. Rental rates start at $1,875 for a one-bedroom and at $2,500 for a two-bedroom.

The community is served by the award-winning Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District, including nearby Bryant Elementary School. Enjoy easy access to the Disneyland Parks, Honda Center, Angel Stadium, The Outlets at Orange, Brea Mall, Savi Ranch Shopping Center and the 91/71freeways, among other attractions.

The nearby Susanna Bixby Bryant Museum and Botanic Garden (expected to reopen in May after a water leak) includes her former home and a small demonstration garden. Having moved to Claremont, the main garden still thrives as the largest botanic garden dedicated to California native plants.

For additional information, or to schedule a viewing appointment, please call (855) 371-0951 or visit LiveatYorbaLindaApts.com. The Bryant is located at 25550 River Bend Drive, Yorba Linda, CA 92887.

ABOUT RESOURCE RESIDENTIAL

With properties throughout the United States, Resource Residential is focused on investing in the creation and revitalization of communities. They offer the highest value in apartment living and have built a sterling reputation for providing comfort, convenience, outstanding on-site maintenance and enhanced services for residents, all at very affordable rates and in excellent locations. Up-to-date amenities include attractive outdoor spaces and well-maintained fitness facilities.

Resource Residential is a wholly owned subsidiary of US Residential Group LLC ("US Residential"), a national full-service, fee-based management company for conventional and affordable multi-housing communities. By combining the talents and expertise of seasoned apartment professionals from each region of the country, US Residential and its key employees have experience managing over 100,000 apartment units.

One of the country's top 35 apartment management companies, US Residential has an extensive background in all multifamily classes and property types. For over 20 years, US Residential has been dedicated to achieving the goals and objectives of our multifamily clientele of pension funds, public companies, non-profits, public agencies and private real estate investors.