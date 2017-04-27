Respiratory Endpoints, Scientific Leadership and the Asia-Pacific Region, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON --(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - In this webinar, Professor Christine Jenkins, Scientific Leader (Respiratory) and Dr. Maria Ali, Associate Director of Medical and Regulatory Services, both from George Clinical, will outline the importance of a coherent endpoint strategy and leveraging scientific leadership early-on in trial design. The live event will take place on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

The WHO predicts that by 2030, COPD will be the third leading cause of death globally behind cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease. In the Asia-Pacific, the world's most populous region, the growing exposure to tobacco smoke, dusty jobs, biomass fuel exposure and increasing outdoor air pollution means that even though the population is getting richer, their respiratory health is at significant risk. What do respiratory endpoints in clinical trials, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, tell us about the impact and future of respiratory trials in the region? How are endpoints adjudicated and managed so that the best outcome is delivered to the sponsor and most importantly to the patient?

Leading thoracic physician researcher and Chair of the Lung Foundation of Australia, Professor Christine Jenkins will use examples from her long-term partnership as a scientific leader at George Clinical to discuss:

The importance of defining respiratory endpoints so that they are accurate and precise; What can go wrong if you do not...

Develop efficiency strategies by identifying the pros and cons of using specific endpoints in your respiratory trials; Clinical outcomes Patient reported outcomes

The standardization of endpoints;

The importance of trial design in assessing specific endpoints and how to maximize trial efficiencies in relation to endpoints of greatest influence

Professor Jenkins will also discuss:

The role of Scientific Leadership in endpoint strategies

The impact of Scientific Leadership when integrated throughout trial design and delivery

The benefits of designing and conducting large respiratory trials in Asia

To learn more about this free event visit: Respiratory Endpoints, Scientific Leadership and the Asia-Pacific Region

