Results of the 2016 OPEN MINDS National Behavioral Health Electronic Health Record Study to Be Presented During Free Web Briefing

EHR Implementation Challenges & Successes of Providers in the Marketplace

GETTYSBURG, PA--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - While there is consensus among behavioral health providers that implementation of an electronic health record (EHR) brings value, there are multiple challenges to assuring that an implementation will bring the greatest strategic impact to an organization. Statistics have shown that although a majority of behavioral health organizations have implemented an EHR system, there are varying levels of strategic impact on organizations. The good news is, when organizations take the necessary steps for successful implementation, the challenges faced can be avoided so organizations can begin utilizing the full advantages of their EHR.

The purchase of an EHR is a significant investment in the future growth and sustainability of an organization. Most organizations are able to make a business case for investment in an EHR by demonstrating that the investment will be offset by costs savings from efficient processes, increased cash collections, enhanced productivity, and new management and reporting tools that position the organization for value-based purchasing.

During this executive web briefing on January 31 at 2:00pm ET, Matthew M. Dorman, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Credible Behavioral Health Software and Joseph P. Naughton-Travers, Senior Associate at OPEN MINDS will look at the factors that lead to incomplete or failed EHR implementation, as well as the steps to take to achieve successful implementation. By understanding the factors leading to failure and the necessary steps to successful implementation, organizations can achieve a significant return-on-investment in their EHR.

During this 90-minute executive web briefing, attendees will:

Key findings from the 2016 National Behavioral Health EHR study

Factors that lead to incomplete or failed EHR implementation

Seven steps to achieve successful implementation

