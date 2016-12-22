Results of National Public Opinion Survey on Future Use of 100 Wellington Building in Ottawa Now Public

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Dec. 22, 2016) - Public Services and Procurement Canada

As part of a broad consultation process, Canadians from coast to coast to coast shared their views this past summer on the best public use for the 100 Wellington building, the former U.S. Embassy. The results of the national public opinion survey, conducted from August 18 to September 9, 2016, are now available to Canadians. Prepared by Ekos Research Associates, this report reflects the views of over 6,500 Canadians, in addition to feedback received from over 500 international visitors to the nation's capital.

The public opinion research was conducted in two parts: 1) a representative survey of randomly selected individuals from all parts of Canada; and 2) an online open survey that allowed all interested Canadians and international visitors to participate.

This survey is part of a broader public consultation, which also included a workshop with community and government stakeholders, a media tour of 100 Wellington, a public information forum and a series of public open houses.

Of the six proposed uses, survey respondents were most interested in three proposed uses:

Canada House

Gallery

Indigenous Cultural Centre

The results of this public consultation are critical to the Government of Canada's decision-making process on how best to use this significant heritage building.

An announcement on the future use of 100 Wellington is expected in 2017, during Canada's 150th anniversary.

"Our Government is committed to putting Canadians at the centre of decision making. This building will be an important public space, and the voices of citizens from coast to coast to coast will be front and centre as we create a unique destination for all Canadians in the heart of our nation's capital."

- The Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

The public consultation took place in summer 2016. It included a workshop with community and government stakeholders (July 14), a media tour of 100 Wellington (August 8), a public information forum (August 18), a series of public open houses at 100 Wellington (August 18 to September 9) and an online bilingual public opinion survey (August 18 to September 9).

