Results Featured in Abstract Presentation at the 45th Chilean Congress of Anesthesiology

LIVINGSTON, NJ--(Marketwired - November 14, 2017) - Milestone Scientific Inc . (NYSE American: MLSS) ( NYSE MKT : MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today announced that Dr. Camila Gonzalez of Clinica Davila, Department of Anesthesiology at the University of Los Andes located in Bogota, Columbia, presented an abstract at the 45th Chilean Congress of Anesthesiology on November 11, 2017, entitled: Utilization of Dynamic Pressure Sensing™ in Epidural Procedures for Child Birth.

The abstract summarizes the results of a new clinical study evaluating the use of Milestone's CompuFlo™ Epidural Instrument in 50 labor and delivery patients. The epidural space was correctly identified in 100% of the patients. In addition, the epidural space was recognized on the first attempt in all of the patients. There were no cases of accidental puncture of the dura, a common risk factor for traditional epidural procedures using the loss of resistance technique.

Dr. Mark Hochman, D.D.S, Director of Clinical Affairs for Milestone Scientific, commented, "The results of this study reinforce the advantages of our technology. Not only was the epidural space correctly identified in 100% of patients, but it was recognized on the first attempt. This represents a significant benefit for the payors, physicians, and most importantly, the patients."

"We are pleased to see the CompuFlo™ Epidural Instrument featured in an independent, investigator-led clinical study. The abstract presentation at the 45th Chilean Congress of Anesthesiology represents the first formal presentation of our CompuFlo™ Epidural Instrument in South America, and we are excited to see the technology rapidly gaining recognition around the world," continued to Dr. Hochman.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a leading medical research and development company that designs and patents innovative injection technologies. Milestone's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. For more information please visit our website:www.milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2016. The forward looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.