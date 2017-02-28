Rethink the Way We Work at the 2017 Limeade Engage Conference

Keynote inspiration from Diana Nyad and Dr. Barry Schwartz

BELLEVUE, WA--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Today, corporate wellness technology company Limeade announced two speakers headlining Limeade Engage -- a conference for HR leaders to transform employee engagement and rethink the way we work. Keynote speakers include Diana Nyad, record-breaking athlete, inspirational speaker and author of "Find A Way" and Dr. Barry Schwartz, popular TED speaker and author of "Why We Work." The event will take place in Seattle on May 2-3rd, 2017.

"Work doesn't have to be draining. In fact, it can bring meaning and joy into our lives. As HR leaders we should feel empowered to drive this transformation at our organizations," said Steven Parker, vice president of customer success at Limeade and former HR executive. "Diana's incredible story and Barry's research will help Limeade Engage attendees discover that purpose is a critical dimension of well-being, and that a fulfilled workforce drives better business results."

Accomplished Speakers

Diana Nyad is a record-breaking athlete, author and inspirational speaker. At the age of sixty-four, she became the first person to swim from Cuba to Florida without the aid of a shark cage, swimming 111 miles in fifty-three hours from Havana to Key West. Her world records, circling Manhattan Island and crossing the 102.5 miles between the Bahamas and Florida, led to inductions into many Halls of Fame, including the International Women's Sports Hall of Fame.

Nyad is a uniquely passionate speaker who wrote three books and became a prominent sports broadcaster, filing compelling reports for NPR, ABC's Wide World of Sports, Fox Sports, and The New York Times.

Dr. Barry Schwartz is the author of more than 10 books including, "The Paradox of Choice" (2005) and "Why We Work" (2015), an eye-opening, groundbreaking tour of the purpose of work in our lives. With grant support from the National Science Foundation, The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, and the MacArthur Foundation, Schwartz published more than 100 journal articles. Schwartz is a professor of psychology at Swarthmore College, and a fellow of both the American Psychological Association and the Association for Psychological Science.

"Dr. Schwartz will reveal how to find meaning in ordinary work, and Diana will inspire us to find it in the extraordinary," said Parker. "HR leaders will leave Limeade Engage inspired and prepared to apply these insights to their work."

For more information on Limeade Engage, event details and registration, please visit www.limeade.com/engage or join the conversation on Twitter using #LimeadeEngage.

About Limeade

Limeade is a corporate wellness technology company that drives real employee engagement. Limeade takes a whole-person approach to well-being, amplifies an organization's commitment to its employees and delivers smart technology that fits how people work today. Employees earn points and rewards for taking steps to improve, while employers experience better business results. Recognized for its own award-winning culture, Limeade helps the world's best companies develop happier, healthier and more productive employees. Learn more at www.limeade.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/23/11G131257/Images/image1-daec9da9332ab56987d805325001acbb.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/23/11G131257/Images/image2-c8d158ed5190bc0eb1763219b2dec6c3.jpg