VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - IDM Mining Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:IDM)(OTCQB:IDMMF) ("IDM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved to upgrade its common stock from the Pink® Open Market to the OTCQB® Venture Market under the new trading symbol "IDMMF", effective April 11, 2017. The previous symbol was RVRCF.

There is no action required by current shareholders as a result of this change.

CEO and President Robert McLeod commented, "IDM has a substantial U.S. shareholder base, and we believe that upgrading to and trading on the OTCQB will enhance liquidity, broaden our shareholder base while increasing the visibility of our Company."

The OTCQB Venture Market, operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc., offers transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage companies that have met a minimum bid price test, are current in their financial reporting and have undergone an annual verification and management certification process. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

U.S. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for IDM Mining Ltd at http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/IDMMF/quote.

ABOUT IDM MINING LTD.

IDM Mining Ltd. is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada. The Company's current exploration and development activities are focused on precious metals in British Columbia with a primary focus on the high grade underground Red Mountain Gold Project which is progressing through the BC and Canadian environmental assessment process. Further information can be found on the Company's website at www.IDMmining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of IDM Mining Ltd.

Robert McLeod, President, CEO and Director

