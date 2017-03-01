RETRANSMISSION: TELUS announces $1 million in community funding for Manitoba

TELUS Manitoba Community Board will provide $350,000 in annual funding to digitally empower local youth

Today, TELUS officially launched the TELUS Manitoba Community Board, led by Board Chair Dave Johnston, retired President and COO of Great West Life's Canadian Division. The TELUS Manitoba Community Board will provide $350,000 in grants each year to local registered charities across the province to help local youth succeed through the power of technology. This contribution is part of TELUS' total $1 million commitment in 2017 for community investment in Manitoba.

TELUS had been part of the community since it launched national wireless services in Manitoba in 2000. Earlier this month, TELUS announced it will welcome new customers and invest in wireless technology and infrastructure in Manitoba to further enhance the reliability, speed, functionality and reach of its world-leading 4G LTE network.

The TELUS Manitoba Community Board is comprised of distinguished business and community leaders in Manitoba including:

Dave Johnston, Chair of the Board, retired President and COO of Great West Life's Canadian Division

Ida Albo, Managing Partner, Fort Garry Hotel and Owner of Yoga Public

Gail Asper, President, The Asper Foundation

Dr. Gervan Fearon, President, Brandon University

Rick Frost, CEO, The Winnipeg Foundation

Annitta Stenning, President and CEO, CancerCare Manitoba Foundation

"TELUS has a longstanding history of giving back and making a positive and lasting social impact in the communities where our team members live, work and serve," said Darren Entwistle, President and Chief Executive Officer, TELUS. "Through our Community Boards, we put funding decisions directly in the hands of local leaders who know their communities best and understand where our contributions will create the most meaningful outcome. We look forward to working with these community leaders to make a real and positive difference in the lives of youth and families across Manitoba for many years to come."

Organizations seeking funding from the TELUS Manitoba Community Board must be a registered Canadian charity and demonstrate a focus on supporting local youth. The Board will accept grant applications three times per year and select those they feel have the most impact. Collectively, TELUS' 17 Community Boards have contributed more than $54 million in support of 5,000 charitable projects across Canada, digitally empowering more than 2 million youth each year.

"I am privileged to be part of such an innovative and important community initiative that will help youth right here in Manitoba," said Dave Johnston, Chair of the TELUS Manitoba Community Board. "Each board member has made a significant and tangible difference through their own community efforts over the years and I am excited about the social impact we can have in Manitoba when we work together as a team. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank TELUS for their very meaningful commitment to Manitoba."

More information about TELUS Community Boards, TELUS' commitment to 'give where we live' around the world as well as how to apply for funding can be found by visiting community.telus.com.

