Retriever Communications Appoints Tom Gent as Vice President of Business Development

ST. PAUL, MN--(Marketwired - Feb 27, 2017) - Retriever Communications, a global provider of mobile automation solutions for enterprises in the industrial space, today announced Tom Gent has joined the company as the Vice President of Business Development.

An industry veteran, Gent has more than 20 years of experience in sales and business development. Most of his career was spent at Nalco, an Ecolab company and a global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies, where he had roles in sales, manufacturing, business operation and strategy. In his new role, Tom will lead business development in the Midwest and Northeast markets. He will focus his expertise and knowledge of environmental compliance, safety, remote worker management, water treatment and chemical operations in these areas.

After deploying Retriever Communications mobile solution to resolve a field service problem at Nalco, Tom recognized the market for Retriever Communications was broad and growing rapidly. He saw joining Retriever as an opportunity to be a part of business transformation in field service.

"Retriever created a new efficient way to do things: access information for safety and preventative maintenance, streamline reporting and scheduling, among others. I was impressed with Retriever as a customer, when we used one of their solutions to address a problem, and it changed the way we worked," said Tom Gent, Vice President of Business Development of Retriever Communications. "I'll now have the ability to apply my industry knowledge and experience as a part of Retriever to help other organizations."

"Retriever Communications is excited to have Tom join the team. His industry and business development knowledge is essential to our expansion in North America," said Mary Brittain-White, CEO of Retriever Communications. "Having someone who is familiar with how the company solves problems is an added bonus. We're thrilled to be working with someone who believes in our solutions, just as much as we do."

About Retriever Communications

A global expert in Field Service Management headquartered in Sydney, and with additional development and support in the U.S. and staff in Europe. For 20 years, Retriever has been partnering with clients to drive operational efficiency by mobilizing workforces, advancing delivery of service and improving asset management. Retriever provides off-the-shelf and bespoke mobile applications which are built to work in or out of coverage alongside a scheduling solution for efficient job planning, crew assignment and work-order planning. With a 100% deployment success rate, Retriever tailors and configures solutions for industries from Utilities to Environmental including field service maintenance, inspections, environmental testing, OH&S whilst integrating to GIS, Engineering and ERP systems.