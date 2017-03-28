Retriever Communications' Mobile Platform for Enterprise Now Offers Customer Feedback Capability

Barking mobile app uses online customer surveys to deliver real-time, actionable customer insight

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Retriever Communications, a global provider of mobile automation solutions for enterprises in the industrial space, announced today that its Barking mobile app now offers a new feature that provides deeper insight into customer experience.

The new customer feedback capability, integrated into the Barking application, lets organizations create and deliver feedback surveys to their customers immediately after the job is done with the technician validating the customer's email address. Enterprises can choose their own online survey provider, which serves as a trigger to send a customer survey via interaction with Retriever.

"From utilities to energy and HVAC, customer experience has become one of the top priorities in industrial enterprise. Without having accurate and timely information about the customers' perceptions, companies cannot address existing or potential issues. With the new customer feedback capability, Barking application enables organizations to gain insight into customer experience in a near-immediate fashion," said Mary Brittain-White, CEO of Retriever Communications.

While the key benefit for organizations using the customer feedback function is the ability to analyze the quality of service they provide, additional value points to consider are:

Organizations can leverage the reporting and analytics tools provided by online survey.

Barking app can be configured to send surveys based on customer segmentation, job types, or both, allowing targeted campaigns to address company's hot spots of concern.

For more granular level analysis of survey results, managers can tag job information in the survey itself.

Unlike other services, Retriever uses an external feedback provider, such as SurveyMonkey, which allows customers to complete the feedback form in a privacy of their own office instead of having to use the mobile device in front of the technician, resulting in a more honest and complete picture of their opinion.

With an integrated customer feedback capability built in, industrial enterprise companies gain insight into immediate and actionable feedback that can be used to measure and improve customer satisfaction levels as they happen.

For more information about the Barking app, as well as customer feedback capability, please visit http://retrieverbarking.com/

About Retriever Communications

A global expert in Field Service Management headquartered in Sydney, and with additional development and support in the U.S. and staff in Europe. For 20 years, Retriever has been partnering with clients to drive operational efficiency by mobilizing workforces, advancing delivery of service and improving asset management. Retriever provides off-the-shelf and bespoke mobile applications which are built to work in or out of coverage alongside a scheduling solution for efficient job planning, crew assignment and work-order planning. With a 100% deployment success rate, Retriever tailors and configures solutions for industries from Utilities to Environmental including field service maintenance, inspections, environmental testing, OH&S whilst integrating to GIS, Engineering and ERP systems.