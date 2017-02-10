Reunion Gold Announces Additions to Management Team, Appointment of New Director and Grant of Options

LONGUEUIL, CANADA--(Marketwired - Feb. 10, 2017) - Reunion Gold Corporation (TSX VENTURE:RGD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce, effective immediately, the appointment of Mr. Réjean Gourde, as President and CEO of the Company and Mr. David Charles as Manager, Investor Relations and Business Development. Mr. David Fennell, who has been acting as President and CEO on an interim basis will continue as Chairman of the Company. The Company is also pleased to announce that Ms. Elaine Bennett has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors effective immediately.

Appointment of Réjean Gourde as President and CEO

Mr. Réjean Gourde, a Reunion Gold board member since 2011, has been appointed President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Gourde has more than three decades of experience in the mining industry. From 1994 to 2006, Mr. Gourde was SVP of the Guiana Shield Division at Cambior Inc. (now IAMGOLD). In that role he was responsible for the operation of Omai Gold Mines in Guyana, Rosebel Gold Mines in Suriname and other projects in the Guiana Shield. Since 2007, Mr. Gourde has worked as a mining consultant on several mining projects including the Essakane and Bomboré projects in West Africa, and other projects in Guyana and Peru. Mr. Gourde holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mining Engineering from Ecole Polytechnique at the Universite of Montreal and is a registered Professional Engineer in Quebec.

Mr. David Fennell, who remains as Chairman of Reunion Gold, commented on the appointment of Mr. Gourde: "we are very happy to welcome Réjean as President and CEO of Reunion Gold. Réjean brings with him unparalleled experience in the Guiana Shield both from the perspective of advancing projects from feasibility to development and mine operation. With the Company's strategic shift to focus its attention on gold projects located in the Guiana Shield of South America, Réjean will be a key member of the team that will construct the project portfolio.

Appointment of Elaine Bennett to the Board

The Company is also pleased to report that the board of directors of the Company has appointed Ms. Elaine Bennett as director and member of the audit committee of the board, subject to TSX Venture approval. "We are delighted that Elaine has accepted to join the board of Reunion Gold. Her experience in the financial and mining business will be of significant benefit to the Company" said David Fennell, the Company's Chairman.

Since 2008, Ms. Bennett has been Vice President Finance and CFO for Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., an advanced exploration and development company listed on the TSX. Prior to joining Sabina, Ms. Bennett was VP Finance and CFO for Miramar Mining Corporation which was acquired by Newmont in 2007. With more than 25 years of experience in the mining industry, Ms. Bennett has experience in financial reporting, mergers and acquisitions, corporate reorganizations, mine construction, accounting and information technology. Ms. Bennett has also been director and chair of the audit committee of three junior exploration company listed on the TSXV having activities abroad. Ms. Bennett is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

David Charles appointed Manager, Investor Relations and Business Development

David Charles brings close to 30 years of experience in the financial services industry in Canada primarily as a mining equity analyst. During his career Mr. Charles has worked for BMO Capital Markets, GMP Securities and Dundee Capital Markets as a senior analyst and visited mines and projects in North and South America, Europe and Africa. Mr. Charles holds a bachelor's degree in geology from Trinity College Dublin, an MSc. (applied) in Mineral Exploration from McGill University and is a CFA charter holder.

David Charles' mandate is to develop the Company's investor communications and market awareness efforts, assisting management in developing a strategy to enhance and expand the Company's exposure in North America and Europe.

In exchange for Investor Relations services, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, the Company will pay a monthly fee of C$4,167 and grant stock options to purchase up to 400,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.07 per common share for a period of five years. Mr. Charles' options will be vesting over two years in accordance with vesting and termination provisions pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and TSX Venture Exchange policies. David Charles does not currently have any direct or indirect interest in the Company.

Rejean Gourde, the Company's President and CEO, stated: "Mr. Charles will be a valuable addition to our team, particularly in assisting with investor communications. I welcome David to our team."

Option Grants

The Company also announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has approved the grant of an aggregate of 8,645,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable for a period of five years at an exercise price of $0.07 and will be vesting over a period of two years.

About Reunion

Reunion has recently sold its manganese project in Guyana and entered into option agreements to acquire an interest in two gold projects in French Guiana. The options are subject to a number of conditions. Reunion will be conducting due diligence on the projects and seeking the necessary approvals. Information about Reunion is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and its website (www.reuniongold.com).

