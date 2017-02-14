Reunion Gold Announces Private Placement

LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 14, 2017) - Reunion Gold Corporation (TSX VENTURE:RGD) (the "Company") announces that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of 7,133,660 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share to raise proceeds of $713,366 (the "Offering").

Subscribers for this Offering will be exclusively directors and officers of the Company who are investing the net amount of their compensation for the period October 2014 to December 2016 which had been deferred and was paid to them following the sale of the Matthews Ridge project.

The Offering is made under the prospectus exemptions of applicable securities legislation and is subject to the final consent of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued will be subject to a hold period expiring four months plus one day from the closing of the Offering.

The participation of insiders in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). However, the fair market value of the consideration paid by insiders for the common shares being less than 25% of the Company's market capitalization, the Company intends to avail itself of the exemption from the formal valuation and the exemption from minority shareholder approval under sections 5.5 (a) and 5.7 (1) (a) of MI 61-101.

The funds raised in this Offering will be used for working capital. The Company will not be paying finders' fees. Closing is expected to occur on or about February 28, 2017.

About Reunion

Reunion has recently sold its manganese project in Guyana and entered into option agreements to acquire an interest in two gold projects in French Guiana. The options are subject to a number of conditions. Reunion will be conducting due diligence on the projects and seeking the necessary approvals. Information about Reunion is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and its website (www.reuniongold.com).

