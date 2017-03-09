Reunion Gold Closes Private Placement

LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) - Reunion Gold Corporation (TSX VENTURE:RGD) (the "Company") announces that it has completed its recently announced non-brokered private placement and issued 7,133,660 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a total of $713,366. The private placement was made under the prospectus exemptions of applicable securities legislation. The securities issued are subject to a four-month hold period expiring July 10, 2017. Following this issue the Company has 187,451,596 common shares issued and outstanding.

About Reunion

Reunion Gold is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold projects in the Guiana Shield of South America. Information about Reunion is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and its website (www.reuniongold.com).

