Reunion Gold Completes the Sale of its Matthews Ridge Manganese Project

LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 1, 2017) - Reunion Gold Corporation (TSX VENTURE:RGD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of its Matthews Ridge manganese project to Bosai Minerals Group Co., Ltd., an arm's length Chinese corporation.

The Company received US$5 million at closing. An additional US$5 million will be payable at the rate of US$2.00 per tonne of manganese concentrate or ore shipped from Matthews Ridge once the project enters into production. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the sale to acquire and explore gold projects located in the Guiana Shield of South America and to settle its working capital deficit.

