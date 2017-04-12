Revelstoke Mountain Resort Celebrates its 10th Anniversary with Major Lift Capacity Increases

REVELSTOKE, BC--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Skiers and snowboarders have a lot to get excited about for the 2017-18 ski season. Not only is Revelstoke Mountain Resort celebrating its 10th anniversary, it is also increasing lift capacity from 7,299 to 9,700 skiers per hour with the addition of new gondola cabins and chairs for the lifts.

The Revelation Gondola will be fitted with 24 new cabins increasing lift capacity by 25%. The effect of this upgrade will be most noticeable at the village base, decreasing wait times and allowing people to load quicker. An additional 21 chairs will also be installed on the Stoke Chair line to help carry more skiers up the mountain per hour.

"The combination of adding more gondola cabins and chairs will enable our guests to do more of what they love -- skiing Revelstoke's 3,121 acres of world-class terrain and increasing the speed of the lift lines by 25%," said Peter Nielsen, Vice President of Operations at Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

The possibility of adding a direct ski run from the top of the Revelation Gondola to the base of the Ripper Chair is also being explored.

"Cutting a direct line to the north side of the mountain would allow guests to access the Ripper and more of their favourite terrain faster than ever before," said Nielsen. "However, we're still in the process of getting the area surveyed to see if this will be possible to implement for next season."

This summer, the Revelation Gondola will be running its full length, transporting guests one mile high to breathtaking views. A network of hiking trails and sightseeing platforms overlooking the Columbia River and Monashee Mountain range will be open for guests to explore and discover.

About Revelstoke Mountain Resort

In 2016, Revelstoke Mountain Resort (RMR) was voted Best Canadian Ski Resort by the World Ski Awards in Austria. Since 2007, RMR has offered the most vertical in North America at 1,713 metres (5,620 ft.) of lift-accessed terrain, 3,121 acres of fall line skiing, two high alpine bowls, and 65 named runs, including legendary glades and phenomenal groomers. Across the group of companies, that include RMR, Revelstoke Cat Skiing, and Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing (STHS), skiers and snowboarders have access to a total of 515,000 acres of terrain. In the summer, RMR is home to The Pipe Mountain Coaster, North America's very first Brandauer mountain coaster, and heli adventures through the spectacular Selkirk Mountains. For the latest news, visit www.revelstokemountainresort.com.

