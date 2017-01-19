Revelstoke Mountain Resort Voted #1 in Canada at World Ski Awards

REVELSTOKE, BC--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - At the end of 2016, Revelstoke Mountain Resort was voted Best Canadian Ski Resort at the 4th annual World Ski Awards hosted in Kitzbühel, Austria. Nominees included Whistler Blackcomb, Sunshine Village, Lake Louise, and Mont Tremblant among others. Votes are cast by leading ski industry professionals and ski consumers worldwide to celebrate and reward excellence in ski tourism. The overall winner for the World's Best Ski Resort went to Val Thorens, France, renowned for being the largest and highest resort in Europe.

Graham Rennie, President of Revelstoke Mountain Resort, was at the gala ceremony to accept the award. "The event was a great way to meet with leading professionals in the industry and experience the rich ski history of Kitzbühel," said Rennie. "I was incredibly honoured to accept such a prestigious award that puts Revelstoke Mountain Resort on the map on a more global scale. This award belongs to the dedicated team at the resort who has made us what we are. Without their dedication and efforts, none of this would be possible."

The Bighorn Lodge, located at the base of Revelstoke Mountain Resort, was awarded the World's Best Ski Chalet for the fourth year in a row -- beating out other luxury 5-star accommodation destinations such as Deerfield Estate in Park City, Utah, San Lorenzo Mountain Lodge in Italy, and Sekka Kan in Japan.

The awards were part of a three-day itinerary of networking opportunities, town tours, and guided skiing on the legendary slopes of Hahnenkamm, Austria.

About Revelstoke Mountain Resort

In 2016, Revelstoke Mountain Resort (RMR) was voted Best Canadian Ski Resort by the World Ski Awards in Austria. Since 2007, RMR has offered the most vertical in North America at 1,713 metres (5,620 ft.) of lift-accessed terrain, 3,121 acres of fall line skiing, two high alpine bowls, and 65 named runs, including legendary glades and phenomenal groomers. Across the group of companies, that include RMR, Revelstoke Cat Skiing, and Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing (STHS), skiers and snowboarders have access to a total of 515,000 acres of terrain. In the summer, RMR is home to The Pipe Mountain Coaster, North America's very first Brandauer mountain coaster, and heli adventures through the spectacular Selkirk Mountains. For the latest news, visit www.revelstokemountainresort.com.