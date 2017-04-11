RevenueWire Named VIATEC Member of the Year, Finalist for Employer of the Year and Leader of the Year

VICTORIA, BC--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - RevenueWire has been named the 2017 VIATEC Member of the Year, awarded for outstanding commitment to the Greater Victoria technology sector through involvement, volunteering and support of VIATEC.

Additionally, RevenueWire has been named a finalist for Employer of the Year and Kim Krenzler, Vice President of Human Resources, has been named a finalist for Leader of the Year in the 2017 VIATEC Awards. The Employer of the Year award celebrates the success of a company in providing a positive work environment and an incredible commitment to its staff, while the Leader of the Year award recognizes the direct impact a company leader has had on the organization.

"We're honored to have our continued commitment to the Victoria tech sector recognized by being named the VIATEC Member of the Year," said Bobbi Leach, CEO at RevenueWire. "It's also fantastic to have RevenueWire selected as a finalist for this year's Employer of the Year Award and to have Kim named a finalist for Leader of the Year. We wish all of the other finalists good luck and look forward to seeing you all at the gala."

RevenueWire has previously won VIATEC Technology Awards for Executive of the Year, Product of The Year and Emerging Technology Company of the Year among numerous finalist nominations.

About the VIATEC Awards

The Victoria Advanced Technology Council (VIATEC) is the conduit that connects people, knowledge and resources to grow a successful technology sector in Greater Victoria.

The VIATEC Technology Awards, now in their 16th year, celebrate the achievements of technology companies in Greater Victoria, British Columbia's fasted growing technology region. The awards recognize the outstanding achievements of the individuals, companies and employers which make up the technology sector in Greater Victoria at an annual gala in front of their peers.



About RevenueWire

RevenueWire helps software and subscription companies sell online. We enable turnkey ecommerce, payments and subscription management through a single cloud-based platform. Combined with our dedicated and experienced team, we actively connect clients with more ways to earn money whether it's boosting sales, optimizing subscriptions or offering upsells and cross-sells.