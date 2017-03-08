Revitalizing an Important Cultural Centre in Gatineau

The Government of Canada supports the Maison de la culture de Gatineau

Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament (Gatineau), today announced that the Ville de Gatineau will receive $401,725 in funding to renovate Odyssée Hall in the Maison de la culture de Gatineau. He made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

This funding, provided by the Government of Canada through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, will be used to improve performing conditions in Odyssée Hall.

"Our government knows that Canadians want to enjoy enriching cultural experiences and memorable encounters with local artists and creators from all disciplines. Providing this support to the Maison de la culture de Gatineau demonstrates our commitment to increasing public access to the arts for all Canadians-especially this year, as we celebrate Canada 150."

- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"I am delighted that this important regional cultural institution is able to modernize its performance space to continue to showcase local talent and promote the development of a rich cultural community life."

- Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament (Gatineau)

"The Maison de la culture de Gatineau is a pivotal venue for promoting arts and culture in Gatineau. I would like to thank the federal government for this funding, which will allow the organization to pursue its mission of offering diverse programming, while tending to the well-being of its audience and artists."

- Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin, Mayor of Gatineau

"The Maison de la culture de Gatineau strives to offer clients a top-quality experience. The funding from Canadian Heritage will enable us to upgrade equipment in Odyssée Hall and continue our work in improved conditions as a first-rate cultural centre in the Outaouais region and across Quebec."

- Claude Beaulieu, Chair of the Board, Maison de la culture de Gatineau

The Maison de la culture de Gatineau, which is owned by the Ville de Gatineau, has been showcasing productions, professional performing arts and visual contemporary art since 1992.

This multidisciplinary complex is home to Odyssée Hall, which welcomes more than 200,000 audience members each year, as well as a contemporary art exhibition centre and a heritage centre.

The work, which will run until fall 2017, entails replacing the 826 seats in Odyssée Hall, which are more than 25 years old; completely renovating the stage floor; and replacing the flooring in the foyers next to the performance hall.

