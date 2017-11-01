Revival Gold to Attend Investor Conferences

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 1, 2017) -

Revival Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE:RVG) (the "Company") announces that Hugh Agro, President & CEO, will be participating at the following investor conferences this quarter:

International Precious Metals & Commodities Show to be held in Munich, Germany. Exhibiting in Booth #7 from November 2-3, 2017 at The Münchner MVG Museum.





Precious Metals Summit Zurich to be held in Zurich, Switzerland. Presenting on Wednesday November 8, 2017 at 12:00pm in Room 1 at the Park Hyatt Zurich.





Precious Metals Summit London to be held in London, U.K. at The Churchill on November 9, 2017.





The Silver & Gold Summit 2017 (Cambridge House International) to be held in San Francisco, U.S.A. Exhibiting in Booth #505 from November 20-21, 2017 at The Hilton Union Square.





If you are interested in scheduling a meeting at any of the above conferences, please contact Andrea Totino, Investor Relations Manager at info@revival-gold.com. Corporate presentation and fact sheet information materials are available on the Company's website at www.revival-gold.com.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold Inc. is a growth focused gold exploration and development company. The Company has the right to acquire a 100% interest in Meridian Beartrack Co., owner of the Beartrack Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. Revival also owns rights to a 100% interest in the neighbouring Arnett Creek Gold Project.

In addition to its interests in Beartrack and Arnett Creek, the Company is pursuing other gold exploration and development opportunities and holds a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah.

Additional disclosure of the Company's financial statements, technical reports, material change reports, news releases and other information can be obtained at www.revival-gold.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

