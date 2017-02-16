Revive Therapeutics Announces Expansion into Cannabinoid-Based Therapies Targeting Liver Diseases

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 16, 2017) - Revive Therapeutics Ltd. ("Revive" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:RVV) (OTCQB:RVVTF), a company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel treatments for serious and unmet medical needs, today announced the Company is expanding its product pipeline through the development of cannabinoid-based therapeutics targeting liver diseases.

"Through our dedicated bioinformatics platform specifically designed to identify repurposed and innovative drug and plant-based treatments, such as cannabinoids, and with consultation of our experts in cannabinoid research, we have identified potential cannabinoid-based lead opportunities in a number of liver diseases," said Craig Leon, Chief Executive Officer of Revive. "We expect these initiatives to progress in the near-term and we will update the medical and investment communities as they occur."

"This is a very exciting time for Revive as I have been working with them on a number of unique cannabinoid-based therapeutic opportunities targeting liver diseases that we will be investigating in several pre-clinical research models," said Dr. Pritesh Kumar, Scientific Advisor for the Company and Chief Executive Officer of PhytoSciences. "This is an area where we have significant academic and clinical expertise and have coordinated the successful development of these research programs. I look forward to establishing and advancing Revive's research initiatives in cannabinoid-based therapeutics that address both well-known and rare liver diseases."

About Liver Disease

Liver disease is described by irregular functioning of liver, causing disorders like hepatitis, fatty liver, and cirrhosis. There are over 100 described diseases of the liver affecting at least 30 million people alone in the U.S. A number of factors are driving the liver disease treatment market, which include rapidly changing lifestyle patterns such as increasing alcohol consumption, unhealthy diets, and increasing prevalence of liver diseases. Liver diseases can result from injury to the liver caused by hepatitis C virus (HCV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), obesity, chronic excessive alcohol use or autoimmune diseases. Major drug categories used in the treatment of liver diseases includes anti-rejection drugs, vaccines, immunosuppressant, chemotherapy drugs and antiviral drugs. According to Allied Market Research, titled, "World Liver Disease Treatment Market - Opportunities and Forecast, 2014 - 2022", the global market for liver disease treatment is projected to reach $19,536 million by 2022.

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:RVV) (OTCQB:RVVTF) is focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel treatments for serious and unmet medical needs by identifying and investigating potential drugs and plant-based therapies, such as cannabinoids, that may be repurposed for new indications, be delivered in a different way, combined with existing drugs, or be developed as new chemical entities or prodrugs. Additional information on Revive is available at www.ReviveThera.com.

