Revive Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Yanlin Wang, MD, PhD, as Scientific Advisor for Cannabinoid-Based Therapeutics Targeting Kidney Diseases

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 8, 2017) - Revive Therapeutics Ltd. ("Revive" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:RVV)(OTCQB:RVVTF), a company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel treatments for serious and unmet medical needs, today announced that Yanlin Wang, M.D., Ph.D., will join the Company as a Scientific Advisor for cannabinoid-based therapeutics targeting kidney diseases.

"I am pleased that Dr. Wang has joined Revive to assist with advancing the research and development of our cannabinoid-based research initiatives targeting kidney diseases," said Craig Leon, Chief Executive Officer of Revive. "Dr. Wang has experience with a number of research kidney models that will help to advance developments to the clinic and he will be instrumental in assisting Revive's initiatives in the product and clinical development of cannabinoid-based therapeutics for kidney diseases."

"I am very excited to be a part of the Revive team as we work to advance the cannabinoid research for kidney diseases," said Dr. Yanlin Wang. "I am pleased to utilize my expertise in a variety of research models of kidney injury and fibrosis and to investigate potentially novel cannabinoid- based therapeutics that address the unmet medical needs in kidney diseases."

Dr. Yanlin Wang is an Associate Professor of Medicine and Director of Basic Research in the Selzman Institute for Kidney Health and Section of Nephrology of the Department of Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine. He is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in Internal Medicine and Nephrology and is a Fellow of the American Society of Nephrology. Dr. Wang is an active clinician; he regularly treats patients with kidney diseases at Baylor affiliated hospitals and teaches medical students, residents, and fellows at Baylor College of Medicine. Dr. Wang is also a scientist. His research interest is to elucidate the cellular and molecular mechanisms of acute kidney injury and chronic renal fibrosis with a focus on the role of immune-inflammatory dysregulation in the pathogenesis of kidney injury and fibrosis. He completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard Medical School where he studied the role of inflammation in cardiac remodeling, which was supported by a NIH postdoctoral fellowship. After medical residency training, he completed a clinical fellowship in Nephrology at Baylor College of Medicine. During that period, he studied the role of stanniocalcin-1 in the regulation of oxidative stress and the role of myeloid fibroblast precursors in the pathogenesis of cardiac fibrosis in the setting of chronic kidney disease. He was awarded a NIH Clinical Scientist Career Development Award. After joining the faculty in Nephrology at Baylor, he has been investigating novel factors initiating and controlling acute kidney injury and chronic renal fibrosis. His research projects have been funded by the American Heart Association, the National Institutes of Health, and the US Department of Veterans Affairs. Dr. Wang is currently serving as an editorial board member for a number of biomedical journals.

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:RVV) (OTCQB:RVVTF) is focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel treatments for serious and unmet medical needs by identifying and investigating potential drugs and plant-based therapies, such as cannabinoids, that may be repurposed for new indications, be delivered in a different way, combined with existing drugs, or be developed as new chemical entities or prodrugs. Additional information on Revive is available at www.ReviveThera.com.

