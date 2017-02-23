Revolution Lighting Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Earnings Report Date

STAMFORD, CT--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - Revolution Lighting Technologies ( NASDAQ : RVLT), a leader in advanced LED lighting technology solutions, today announced that it will issue a press release reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016 prior to market open on March 9, 2017.

Revolution Lighting Technologies will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these financial results at 11 a.m. EST on March 9, 2017. The webcast will be available on the Company's website at www.rvlti.com.

To access the conference call by phone, dial 1-877-326-9228 for the U.S. and 1-412-317-5110 for international callers. All Participants should request to be joined into the Revolution Lighting Technologies Call.

An audio replay of the call will also be available to investors by phone beginning at approximately 2 p.m. EST on March 9, 2017 until 11:59 p.m. EST on March 23, 2017 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 within the U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers and entering passcode # 10101820.

In addition, an archived audio webcast will be available on the Company's website at www.rvlti.com.

