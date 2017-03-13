Revolution Lighting Technologies Announces Philanthropic Partnership with Mercy Ships

Company to donate its high efficiency LED lighting products to the volunteer hospital organization, Mercy Ships, as part of CLIA sales proceeds

STAMFORD, CT--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Revolution Lighting Technologies ( NASDAQ : RVLT), a leader in advanced LED lighting technology solutions, today announced that it has recently secured a philanthropic partnership with Mercy Ships, a global charity with hospital ships that provide free lifesaving surgeries for people where medical care is nearly non-existent.

As part of the partnership, Revolution Lighting, an executive partner of Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), will make available for sale its industry leading LED lighting solutions to CLIA Cruise Line Members. Throughout 2017, as a portion of its sales to CLIA members, the Company will donate its high efficiency LED lighting products to Mercy Ships, for the Africa Mercy, the world's largest civilian hospital ship, providing free state-of-the-art care to those in desperate need.

With 50% of Africa's population having no access to medical care, each year the Africa Mercy delivers free, world-class healthcare services through the generous support of more than 1,000 volunteering crew and medical professionals from across 40 nations. For nearly 40 years, Mercy Ships has provided services through its state-of-the-art facilities, directly impacting more than 2.5 million children and families across 70 countries.

Revolution Lighting's new partnership with CLIA and Mercy Ships provides a unique opportunity to install its high efficiency LED solutions throughout the Africa Mercy, providing 60% greater efficiency versus conventional, glass based, fluorescent lighting. The Company's LED products offer a lightweight, all plastic, shatterproof solution that delivers superior light output, significantly enhancing visibility and safety for the vessel's volunteer crew and medical staff. Combined with a 70,000-hour lamp life, the donation of Revolution Lighting's LED solutions will allow Mercy Ships to reallocate critical funds and operational attention to where it matters, savings lives.

"We are proud of our new partnership, providing safe, high performance LED lighting technologies for CLIA members, while supporting the advancement of Mercy Ship's incredible efforts throughout Africa, providing critical medical, dental and education services to those in need," said Robert V. LaPenta, CEO and Chairman of Revolution Lighting. "We look forward to continuing our work with both organizations and to being a trusted supplier of LED technologies to the entire maritime industry."

"This partnership will provide Mercy Ships with yet another efficient tool to continue our work and focus our resources on providing free surgeries in Africa. We are grateful for this partnership, which will be very helpful as we extend our services to some of the world's most challenged regions," stated Russ Holmes, Director of Development/Corporate Relations for Mercy Ships

Through CLIA's Executive Partner Program, Revolution Lighting has access to CLIA's Cruise Line Members, which represent more than 400 cruise ships across the globe. Cruise ships generate electricity through their engines, producing kilowatts that are converted to electricity and used to power electronic systems throughout a ship. Cruise ships can benefit from LED lighting as it uses less energy and produces less heat, reducing the demand for air conditioning and electricity, combined with superior lamp life to significantly reduce long-term operational and maintenance costs. Revolution Lighting's LED tube technologies are ideal for use on these types of large maritime vessels, most recently receiving a military certification for its two (2) foot T8 LED tube for use in the U.S. Navy fleet.

About Mercy Ships:

Mercy Ships uses hospital ships to deliver free, world-class healthcare services, capacity building and sustainable development to those with little access in the developing world. Founded in 1978 by Don and Deyon Stephens, Mercy Ships has worked in more than 70 countries providing services valued at more than $1.3 billion, treating more than 2.56 million direct beneficiaries. The Africa Mercy is crewed by 400 volunteers from up to 40 nations, an average of 1000 each year. Professionals including surgeons, dentists, nurses, healthcare trainers, teachers, cooks, seamen, engineers, and agriculturalists donate their time and skills to the effort. With offices in 16 nations, Mercy Ships seeks to transform individuals and serve nations one at a time. For more information click on www.mercyships.org

About Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. is a leader in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of LED lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Through advanced LED technologies, Revolution Lighting has created an innovative lighting company that offers a comprehensive advanced product platform of high-quality interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. Revolution Lighting is uniquely positioned to act as an expert partner, offering full service lighting solutions through our operating divisions including Energy Source, Value Lighting, Tri-State LED, E-Lighting, All-Around Lighting and TNT Energy to transform lighting into a source of superior energy savings, quality light and well-being. Revolution Lighting Technologies markets and distributes its products through a network of regional and national independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through energy savings companies and national accounts. Revolution Lighting Technologies trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker RVLT. For more information, please visit http://www.rvlti.com/ and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.