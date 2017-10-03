Revolution Lighting Technologies Completes Multi-Facility LED Retrofit for Gypsum Management & Supply, Inc.

Company installs Revolution Lighting Technologies' industry-leading LED solutions to reduce energy costs and deliver superior light output through 18 locations; Revolution Lighting has now completed LED retrofits of 60 GMS locations nationwide since 2012

STAMFORD, CT--(Marketwired - October 03, 2017) - Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ : RVLT) ("Revolution Lighting"), a global provider of advanced LED lighting solutions, today announced the completion of a multi-facility LED retrofit for Gypsum Management & Supply, Inc. (GMS). The "turnkey" retrofit of 18 GMS locations, including warehouse and office space, is expected to double the lighting levels throughout the structures while reducing annual lighting energy use by more than 60%. Revolution Lighting has now retrofitted 60 GMS locations nationwide since 2012.

Revolution Lighting's "turnkey" services, led by its operating division Tri-State LED, concluded that the Company's industry-leading LED solutions, including its Eco High Bays and Eco Thin Panels, would improve lighting efficiency while increasing light output for enhanced safety. After the initial stages of development, Tri-State LED, along with installation partner Amortized Energy, worked closely with GMS to complete the lighting retrofit on time and within budget, managing all phases of the project including scope and budget development, final material selection, and project management.

"We could not be happier with the work done by Revolution Lighting and Tri-State LED, as we continue our company-wide efforts to become more energy efficient and we are really pleased with those savings," said Alan Adams, Senior Vice President, GMS. "Tri-State LED led us throughout the product selection and installation process, making sure we would receive maximum energy savings at minimal cost, and completed the installation without disruption of our day-to-day operations."

"We are excited to continue work with GMS as their trusted partner for LED solutions, having now retrofitted 60 facilities over the past five years with our industry-leading technologies," said Robert V. LaPenta, CEO and Chairman, Revolution Lighting. "The continued selection of Revolution Lighting and Tri-State LED by GMS speaks volumes about our company's dedication to delivering quality service during every stage of a project. We remain committed to providing superior service and LED technologies that deliver on energy efficiency goals, and look forward to continuing our efforts with GMS across the rest of their facility locations nationwide."

LED lighting consists of only 8% of all installed lighting with the U.S. industrial and manufacturing sector. However as LED solutions continue to revolutionize the lighting market, offering superior efficiency, light output, longevity, color quality and versatility compared to conventional lighting (metal halide, florescent, incandescent and halogen), its market share is expected to experience significant growth, expanding to 65% by 2025. These factors, combined with increasing cost competitiveness, represent significant market opportunities for Tri State LED and Revolution Lighting.

About Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. is a leader in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of LED lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Through advanced LED technologies, Revolution Lighting has created an innovative lighting company that offers a comprehensive advanced product platform of high-quality interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. Revolution Lighting is uniquely positioned to act as an expert partner, offering full service lighting solutions through our operating divisions including Energy Source, Value Lighting, Tri-State LED, E-Lighting, All-Around Lighting and TNT Energy to transform lighting into a source of superior energy savings, quality light and well-being. Revolution Lighting Technologies markets and distributes its products through a network of regional and national independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through energy savings companies and national accounts. Revolution Lighting Technologies trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker RVLT. For more information, please visit http://www.rvlti.com/ and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

