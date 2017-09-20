Revolution Lighting Technologies Named Recipient of Marcum Tech Top 40 Award

Tenth Annual Event Honored Revolution Lighting Technologies as one of 40 Fastest Growing Tech Companies in Connecticut

STAMFORD, CT--(Marketwired - September 20, 2017) - The Connecticut Technology Council (CTC) and Marcum LLP announced Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ : RVLT) ("Revolution Lighting") has made the Marcum Tech Top 40 (TT40) list of fastest growing technology companies in Connecticut. Revolution Lighting was honored alongside 39 other TT40 companies at an awards ceremony September 19 at the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford.

The Marcum Tech Top 40, now celebrating its tenth anniversary, has honored more than 360 Connecticut technology companies since 2008. The awards recognize technology leaders in six industry sectors, including Advanced Manufacturing, Energy/Environmental, Life Sciences, New Media/Internet/Telecom, IT Services, and Software. Companies are both privately and publicly held and have at least $3 million in annual revenue and a demonstrated record of revenue growth in each of the preceding four years. Revolution Lighting has been named a Tech Top 40 in the Advanced Manufacturing category. Revolution Lighting is a recipient of this award due to strong revenue growth of at least $3 million in annual revenue as well growth in each of the preceding four years.

"We are pleased to be named among the Marcum Tech Top 40 for the fourth consecutive year, and would like to thank the Connecticut Technology Council and Marcum LLP for recognizing our success with this award once again," said Robert LaPenta, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President, Revolution Lighting Technologies. "Revolution Lighting has achieved significant growth due to our continued success as a leader in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of our high efficiency LED lighting solutions throughout markets including commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, maritime, defense, and multi-family housing."

"Marcum is proud to extend enthusiastic congratulations to all of this year's fastest growing technology companies," said Michael K. Brooder, CPA, managing partner of Marcum's Hartford, Connecticut, office. "Marcum is proud to help celebrate the tech sector, one of the examples of growth and innovation within Connecticut's business ecosystem. The Marcum Tech Top 40 is our long-standing way of recognizing this and celebrating the achievements of some of the most disruptive and forward thinking companies in the state. It is an honor to partner with the Connecticut Technology Council on this outstanding event for the tenth year running."

Bruce Carlson, CTC's President and CEO added, "Connecticut is proud of its unique history of innovation and entrepreneurship. Growth in Connecticut must and does come, at least in part, from the technology sector, and these Marcum Tech Top 40 companies are exemplary of the achievements of the growing tech sector in the state. We look forward to celebrating tech growth achievements for another decade and beyond."

About The Connecticut Technology Council

The Connecticut Technology Council is a statewide association of technology oriented companies and institutions, providing leadership in areas of policy advocacy, community building and assistance for growing companies. Speaking for 2,500 companies that employ some 200,000 residents, the mission of the Connecticut Technology Council is to spark innovation, cultivate tech talent, foster business growth, advocate for industry-beneficial law and policy, expand the scope of industry networking and professional development, and celebrate industry achievements in the state. The CTC seeks to serve Connecticut's technology ecosystem by providing leadership, support, mentoring, and advocacy to companies across every industry and at every stage of growth. For more information, visit http://www.ct.org

About Marcum LLP

Marcum LLP is one of the largest independent public accounting and advisory services firms in the nation, with offices in major business markets throughout the U.S., Grand Cayman and China. Headquartered in New York City, Marcum provides a full spectrum of traditional tax, accounting and assurance services; advisory, valuation and litigation support; and an extensive range of specialty and niche industry practices. The Firm serves both privately held and publicly traded companies, as well as high net worth individuals, private equity and hedge funds, with a focus on middle-market companies and closely held family businesses. Marcum is a member of the Marcum Group, an organization providing a comprehensive array of professional services. For more information, visit www.marcumllp.com.

About Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. is a leader in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of LED lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Through advanced LED technologies, Revolution Lighting has created an innovative lighting company that offers a comprehensive advanced product platform of high-quality interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. Revolution Lighting is uniquely positioned to act as an expert partner, offering full service lighting solutions through our operating divisions including Energy Source, Value Lighting, Tri-State LED, E-Lighting, All-Around Lighting and TNT Energy to transform lighting into a source of superior energy savings, quality light and well-being. Revolution Lighting Technologies markets and distributes its products through a network of regional and national independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through energy savings companies and national accounts. Revolution Lighting Technologies trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker RVLT. For more information, please visit http://www.rvlti.com/ and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.