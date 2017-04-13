Revolution Lighting Technologies Secures New Agreement for Connecticut's Small Business Energy Advantage Program

Company chosen for SBEA program administered by The United Illuminating Company to provide cost effective, turnkey energy efficient solutions to approximately 20,000 commercial and industrial customers in Connecticut

STAMFORD, CT--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ : RVLT) ("Revolution Lighting"), a global provider of advanced LED lighting solutions, today announced that its operating division, Energy Source, has been named a program contractor within a new Small Business Energy Advantage Program (SBEA) administered by The United Illuminating Company. The program is designed to help commercial and industrial customers with peak energy demand between 10kW and 200kW per month to save money by identifying and offering cost-effective energy efficient turnkey solutions.

This latest contract award by United Illuminating expands on the continued success of Energy Source's small business division. Since 2009, Energy Source has been a leader in annual energy reduction totals among contractors within several key Massachusetts small business programs managed by Eversource, National Grid and UNITIL. Energy Source's territory within this new program will cover 18 Connecticut towns -- Ansonia, Bridgeport, Derby, East Haven, Easton, Fairfield, Hamden, Long Island Sound, Milford, New Haven, North Branford, North Haven, Orange, Shelton, Stratford, Trumbull, West Haven, and Woodbridge -- supporting approximately 20,000 commercial and industrial customers with energy efficient retrofit opportunities. This includes the installation of high efficiency lighting solutions, including Revolution Lighting's high performance LED products, capable of reducing existing lighting energy use by more than 65%.

SBEA program contractors enable small businesses to reduce energy costs by identifying and implementing cost-effective energy efficient opportunities, promote education to encourage replacement of existing equipment with high efficiency options and procure financial incentives. The program will address technologies including lighting, controls, HVAC and motor upgrades, refrigeration controls, and other measures to reduce both electric and gas consumption. This program is funded by The Connecticut Energy Efficiency Fund.

"We are excited to be awarded this new agreement with United Illuminating's Small Business Energy Advantage program, continuing to expand our participation in key state energy efficiency retrofit programs to drive future growth and incremental revenue for the company," said Robert V. LaPenta, CEO and Chairman of Revolution Lighting. "We look forward to working closely with the many businesses throughout the state, offering multi-measure energy efficiency opportunities, including LED lighting, to help them reduce long term operational costs."

Revolution Lighting is a leading provider of energy efficient lighting solutions for small businesses, having completed more than $25 million worth of projects in 2016 alone. With small business contracts in place in Connecticut and Massachusetts, the Company is well positioned to support small business owner's efforts to reduce energy costs.

