RewardStream Adds Former Microsoft Executive Juan Vegarra to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - RewardStream Solutions Inc., ("RewardStream" or the "Company"), (TSX VENTURE:REW)(FRANKFURT:JL4L) (WKN Number A2APX1) a world leader in automated referral marketing solutions has announced that experienced public market and technology executive, Juan Vegarra, has joined the RewardStream Board of Directors.

Vegarra's career in technology began in the late 1980s in information technology with the US House of Representatives. Vegarra transitioned into a senior technology evangelist role at Microsoft followed by a successful tenure as the Worldwide Director of Channel Programs for Microsoft Solution Provider Partners. In his roles with Microsoft, Vegarra travelled to over 54 countries, and significantly expanded product revenues and reach in the Americas, Africa, India, Middle East and Europe.

Since 1999 Vegarra has managed Vegarra Investments LLC, where he has lead investments in internet, software and cloud computing companies, while also serving as an active advisor and Board member. Vegarra was also the founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Vena Resources, a TSX listed mining company. During his tenure at Vena Resources, Vegarra raised over $54 million and signed over $15 million in joint venture deals, resulting in a market capitalization of over $160 million. Vegarra has also been an active investor, Board member and advisor to several TSX-Venture listed companies.

"We are very pleased to have Juan join our Board of Directors and help guide the company's future direction," said Rob Goehring, Chief Executive Officer of RewardStream. "Juan has a unique combination of skills and experiences that make him an ideal Board member for RewardStream. With his passion for software companies, experience in scaling sales channels and a strong public market background, we look forward to working with Juan on the next stage of the company's growth."

"I am excited to join the RewardStream Board of Directors at this important time in the company's lifecycle," stated Vegarra. "I believe in the Company, management team and long term vision, and believe that my skills and experience can positively contribute to accelerating the growth of the business."

Vegarra is currently the CEO and a member of the Board of Directors of VuSay Technologies, a leader in socially enhanced online video services. Vegarra also acts as a mentor and advisor to MBA students at the Foster School of Business at the University of Washington.

In addition, the Company is also announcing the resignation of Norman Brewster P.Geo from the Company's Board of Directors. The Board would like to thank Mr. Brewster for his contributions to the Company and his ongoing support.

