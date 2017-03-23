RewardStream Announces Closing of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - RewardStream Solutions Inc. ("RewardStream") (TSX VENTURE:REW)(FRANKFURT:JL4L)(WKN Number A2APX1) announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") and has raised a total of $795,600 by the issuance of 5,304,001 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.25 per share until March 23, 2019.

Securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period expiring July 24, 2017.

In connection with the Private Placement, RewardStream paid eligible finders a cash commission of $7,200, and issued 24,000 non-transferable finders warrants (a "Finders Warrant"). Each Finders Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.15 per share until March 23, 2019.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for general working capital and corporate purposes.

The Private Placement is subject to final TSX-V acceptance.

About RewardStream Solutions Inc.

RewardStream specializes in the execution of automated referral marketing programs that help brands to acquire, engage, and retain their most valuable stakeholders - customers. By utilizing an innovative blend of marketing insight and proprietary technology, RewardStream turns an existing customer base into a powerful new sales channel for all of our clients. RewardStream delivers a scalable, real-time technology platform as the foundation of our client's referral program. The platform provides customer acquisition programs that deliver new, highly loyal customers at very low cost per acquisition rates. Our award-winning marketing solutions have powered loyalty and referral marketing programs across 39 countries for brands including Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, Envision Financial, Koodo Mobile and more. For more information please visit www.rewardstream.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the availability of funds and the results of financing efforts - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.