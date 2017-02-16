RewardStream Retains Small Cap Invest Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 16, 2017) - RewardStream Solutions Inc., ("RewardStream" or the "Company"), (TSX VENTURE:REW)(FRANKFURT:JL4L) (WKN Number A2APX1) a Vancouver, BC-based referral software provider for telecommunications providers, financial institutions and e-Commerce companies, is pleased to announce that the Company has retained Small Cap Invest Ltd. ("SCI"), a Frankfurt-based business development and PR firm, to provide the company with public relations and business development support in Germany and Europe. Alexander Friedrich is the President and Chief Executive Officer of SCI.

"We are very pleased to have engaged SCI and Mr. Friedrich to assist us in increasing awareness about our company in Europe," Stated Rob Goehring, Chief Executive Officer of RewardStream. "We believe that this will allow us to broaden the interest of our company and establish more of a presence internationally."

SCI has a strong track record of working with promising growth companies to increase visibility and gain access to capital through an experienced network of partners and investors in Europe. The team has an extensive background in the European financial community and uses this to facilitate the listing of stocks, introductions to investors through road shows and trade shows, securing public funding and private financing, and a variety of other business development activities.

The objective of the agreement with SCI is designed to increase public awareness of RewardStream throughout Europe.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Company will pay SCI $6,000 per month plus expenses for a 6 month term, with the right to extend beyond this term. The Company has also granted to SCI incentive stock options to purchase up to 200,000 common shares of the Company at $0.185 per share, exercisable for a period of 3 years. These options are subject to vesting provisions pursuant to which 25% of the options granted will vest in each quarter over 12 months. Neither SCI, nor any of its owners or employees has any direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company or any right to acquire such securities other than the above noted options. The appointment of SCI is subject to the Company making the required filings with the TSX Venture Exchange as provided for in its Policy 3.4.

"RewardStream is well positioned for growth, with a promising business model, excellent team and innovative product," said Alexander Friedrich, Chief Executive Officer of Small Cap Invest. "The company is well received in Europe, and we are pleased to bring our expertise to continue helping RewardStream grow."

About RewardStream Solutions Inc.

RewardStream specializes in the execution of automated referral marketing programs that help brands to acquire, engage, and retain their most valuable stakeholders - customers. By utilizing an innovative blend of marketing insight and proprietary technology, RewardStream turns an existing customer base into a powerful new sales channel for all of our clients. RewardStream delivers a scalable, real-time technology platform as the foundation of our client's referral program. The platform provides customer acquisition programs that deliver new, highly loyal customers at very low cost per acquisition rates. Our award-winning marketing solutions have powered loyalty and referral marketing programs across 39 countries for brands including Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, Envision Financial, Koodo Mobile and more. For more information please visit www.rewardstream.com.

