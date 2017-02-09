RewardStream to Grow Automotive Sales for Victory Honda of Jackson

Victory Automotive Group turns to RewardStream for customer referral marketing solution

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 9, 2017) - RewardStream Solutions Inc., ("RewardStream" or the "Company"), (TSX VENTURE:REW)(FRANKFURT:JL4L) (WKN Number A2APX1) a world leader in referral marketing solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of Victory Honda of Jackson Refer a Friend program. Victory Automotive Group operates over 40 dealerships across the United States, with Victory Honda now operating for its 20th year.

"We are excited to introduce our referral program with Victory Honda Group's Jackson dealership and serve the booming automotive market in the United States," said Rob Goehring, Chief Executive Officer of RewardStream. "Complex buying decisions, like the purchase of a vehicle, are made easier with trusted recommendations and social proof from existing customers. By using our platform, Victory Honda of Jackson advocates can share that trust through referrals to their friends and family."

Victory Honda of Jackson customers are now able to refer their friends, family and peers to their dealership using email, social media and word-of-mouth via the Refer A Friend program. Their loyal customer-base will receive cash incentives while their referred friends get rewarded with $100 off of a purchase of a new or used vehicle. The RewardStream platform handles all of the customer interactions, data analysis, fraud detection and reward management, making it a simple, automated process for the Victory Honda team.

"Our dealership is proud of our commitment to our customers and focused on building long term relationships within our community," said Scott Crompton, Marketing Manager at Victory Automotive Group. "We have a loyal following within Jackson and using RewardStream's program we can give an outlet for our happy customers to share their loyalty and refer their friends and family to Victory Honda of Jackson."

RewardStream's easy to use and scalable referral platform allows businesses to track their referral and purchase funnel and reward their advocates for their referrals. The Refer A Friend platform offers the largest number of referral options with support for email, Facebook, Twitter, Gmail, text message, WhatsApp, face to face and many other social channels.

Victory Honda of Jackson customers can learn more about the Refer a Friend program here https://victoryhondajackson.rstrm.com/

About Victory Automotive Group

Family owned and operated since 1997, Victory Automotive Group has over 40 dealerships across the United States, and strives to be the premier automotive retailer in the country. We provide the best opportunities for all employees, customers, communities and each manufacturer we represent. Our continued commitment is to improve our dealerships and services to satisfy our customer's wants and needs 100 percent of the time and always provide a pleasant, informative and professional experience. For more information please visit: www.victoryautomotivegroup.com

About RewardStream Solutions Inc.

RewardStream specializes in the execution of automated referral marketing programs that help brands to acquire, engage, and retain their most valuable stakeholders - customers. By utilizing an innovative blend of marketing insight and proprietary technology, RewardStream turns an existing customer base into a powerful new sales channel for all of our clients. RewardStream delivers a scalable, real-time technology platform as the foundation of our client's referral program. The platform provides customer acquisition programs that deliver new, highly loyal customers at very low cost per acquisition rates. Our award-winning marketing solutions have powered loyalty and referral marketing programs across 39 countries for brands including Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, Envision Financial, Koodo Mobile and more. For more information please visit www.rewardstream.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the availability of funds and the results of financing efforts - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.