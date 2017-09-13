Rheem Advances its Customer Relationship Initiatives with the Selection of SugarCRM

CUPERTINO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 13, 2017) - SugarCRM Inc., the company that enables businesses to create extraordinary customer relationships with the most empowering, adaptable and affordable CRM solution on the market, announced today that Rheem® has selected SugarCRM to help it create a more valuable and efficient customer service call center.

Rheem is a recognized global leader in the heating, cooling and water heating industry. The company's Vice President for IT, Pam Holt, recently led a digital transformation project to implement a modern CRM system. In deciding on a new platform, Rheem conducted an extensive evaluation of many leading CRM vendors before narrowing its selection to SugarCRM.

Rheem selected SugarCRM with assistance from its global integration partner Wipro. The selection was made based on use-case demos that highlighted Sugar's simple and intuitive UI, ease of integration with other systems, and predictable pricing model.

"The SugarCRM team really handled every technical question we threw at them during a very thorough evaluation process. Rather than a standard CRM demo, they were ready to show us how Sugar could help us improve Rheem's customer support call center," said Holt. "We're looking forward to working closely with Sugar as our team prepares for upcoming seasonal demand. Future initiatives will include the use of SugarCRM to enable our inside and outside sales forces, and our marketing team will also leverage the solution in its efforts."

Founded in 1925, Rheem is headquartered in Atlanta, and it has an international presence in 14 countries. The company's premium brands include Rheem, Raypak®, Ruud®, Eemax®, Richmond®, Aquamax™ and Solahart™ and Splendid™, as well as commercial refrigeration brands Russell®, Witt®, ColdZone® and Kramer®, which are part of the company's Heat Transfer Products Group (HTPG) division.

About SugarCRM

