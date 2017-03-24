Rhino Resource Partners LP Announces Filing of 2016 Annual Report on Form 10-K

LEXINGTON, KY--(Marketwired - Mar 24, 2017) - Rhino Resource Partners LP ("Rhino") ( OTCQB : RHNO) today filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Rhino's Annual Report on Form 10-K is available through Rhino's website at http://ir.rhinoresources.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=198170&p=irol-IRHome as well as on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Rhino's security holders are entitled to receive, free of charge, copies of Rhino's complete audited financial statements by writing to:

Rhino Resource Partners LP

Attention: Investor Relations

424 Lewis Hargett Circle, Suite 250

Lexington, KY 40503

Rhino's security holders may also receive free copies of Rhino's audited financial statements by calling Investor Relations at 859-519-3622, or by sending an email request to smorris@rhinolp.com.

About Rhino Resource Partners LP

Rhino Resource Partners LP is a diversified energy limited partnership that is focused on coal and energy related assets and activities, including energy infrastructure investments. Rhino produces metallurgical and steam coal in a variety of basins throughout the United States.