Rhode Island Plastic Surgeon to Share New Treatments at ASPS Aesthetica Super Symposium 2017

Dr. Patrick Sullivan will be speaking and moderating panel discussions on fat injections, stem cell treatment controversies, facial rejuvenation, blepharoplasty and more at the 2017 ASPS Aesthetica Super Symposium in New Orleans, LA

PROVIDENCE, RI--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) - Board-certified Rhode Island plastic surgeon Patrick Sullivan, MD has been invited to speak and lead panels at the upcoming Aesthetica Super Symposium. Sponsored by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the conference will take place in New Orleans, LA from March 2-4, 2017.

Dr. Sullivan says he is honored to have been invited as a member of this esteemed faculty and to speak on a number of topics at the upcoming Aesthetica meeting in New Orleans. "It is always an honor to be asked to present your special treatments and experience to plastic surgeons from the United States and around the world," he notes. "It is also a special opportunity to discuss the importance of artistic planning of the procedure and its correlation to achieving more natural results."

The topics on which Dr. Sullivan will be speaking and moderating span from special face lift techniques, neck lift and fat grafting to eyelid surgery and new plastic surgery technologies. Although the titles and specific techniques addressed throughout each of his presentations will change, the larger message delivered will be consistent: how to achieve the ultimate goal of lasting, consistent and natural results. Dr. Sullivan's approach to plastic surgery and the key to achieving natural results starts with artistic planning. Ultimately, he believes this message will benefit the plastic surgery field as a whole. If plastic surgeons are able to provide natural results more consistently, patients will achieve their ultimate goals, and the treatments will improve throughout the field.

This year's Aesthetica Super Symposium will be held at the New Orleans Marriott from March 2nd through March 4th and will feature over 40 exhibits and presentations from plastic surgeons throughout the country.

There is an exciting section of the meeting titled Ideas and Innovations (I3) -- where Dr. Sullivan will share tips and principles that can improve results.

About the American Society of Plastic Surgeons

Founded in 1931, ASPS is the largest plastic surgery specialty organization in the world. Its website is also one of the most frequented for those looking for more information on specific procedures and locating the most qualified plastic surgeon. Their mission focuses on safety and quality of care for patients. ASPS provides support and education for its members while also holding them to the highest professional and ethical standards. To learn more, visit www.plasticsurgery.org.

About Patrick Sullivan, MD

Dr. Sullivan is Division Chief of Cosmetic Surgery at Brown University's School of Medicine in Providence, and he has been recognized as being in the top 1% of plastic surgeons in America by US News & World Report. Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology, he is a highly skilled and experienced plastic surgeon who offers a wide range of aesthetic treatments for the face, body and breasts. Dr. Sullivan is available for interview upon request.

To learn more, visit drsullivan.com.

To view the original source of this press release, click here: http://www.drsullivan.com/news-media/rhode-island-plastic-surgeon-to-share-new-treatments-at-asps-aesthetica-super-symposium-2017/